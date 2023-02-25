Retro Roundup is in surround sound heaven

Retro Roundup's favourite offerings from the Swedish Fab Four, Abba, will have to wait until next week, because I have to revel in one of our favourite topics — surround sound and how to hear it without breaking the bank, finding ancient equipment on eBay and disturbing one's neighbours.

Item #1-Quadraphonic sound: This was the first, failed, attempt at enabling people to hear surround sound at home. Whereas we now have five speakers plus a subwoofer (5.1), 7.1 and Dolby Atmos sound with ceiling speakers or soundbars that direct sound upwards, quadraphonic involved a more modest four speakers.

The format failed for at least two reason, one being different non-compatible formats. One record company behemoth, Columbia, used SQ (Stereo Quadraphonic), while another, RCA Victor, as well as the Warner Bros. group of labels and others, used CD-4, which was more discrete but was said to wear out vinyl more quickly. A couple of the most famous quad albums were Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon, whose Alan Parsons quad mix is highly acclaimed — this album was made for that format with its many sound effects; and Elvis Presley's Aloha From Hawaii live album, which was a #1 hit in quad, primarily because it was only released that way in the U.S.

I regretted missing this era when I was 10 to 12 years old or so, but I also realize the format issue would have been a problem and setting up a system was pricey.

A second problem was that not all quad mixes were great. Some were too gimmicky and others just had echo or reverb in the back speakers.

Even so, in the 1980s, I bought some quad albums even though I only had a stereo system. The two most notable was an Aretha Franklin best-of, which contained very different versions of Chain Of Fools (with an extended introduction and extra backing vocals) and Rock Steady (with extra, very atmospheric instrumentation and a cold ending rather than a fadeout), and Sly and the Family Stone's Greatest Hits, which contained multi-channel mixes of three songs that were in fake stereo on the original LP. I even bought a Japanese instrumental album that had exceptionally clean sound.

But I still pined to hear the real thing. I did so by buying the DTS CD of Paul McCartney and Wings' Venus and Mars, which was released in quad in 1975. I was not terribly impressed — the sound was a bit messy and there were too many mixing variations.

But that DTS CD prompted my current state of surround heaven.

I later learned that many enterprising people had created bootleg DVDs containing quadraphonic albums which are playable on DVD players via the DTS surround format. That solves the original format issue from the 1970s.

Still, I was not desperate enough to get these DVDs. I did burn a DVD version of a Carpenters-best of in 5.1 surround, though.

Then, I made a major discovery, a YouTube channel called Quadraphonic & 5.1 Music, which contains dozens of original quadraphonic albums from reel-to-reels, LPs and 8-track tapes. The creator of the channel provides direction on how to hear these albums in surround sound, via a PC and several speakers. But I don't have room for several speakers in my listening space from my computer.

Then I realized something. Those YouTube video were from those bootleg DTS DVDs mentioned above, and they're also on YouTube Music, which I subscribe to. Then I realized something else. My car has a DTS Neural seven-speaker system. Perhaps I could hear these albums in true surround sound in my car.

And that is the case. Of the ones I've heard so far, Janis Joplin's Pearl album is a revelation, with wonderful expansive sound and very high fidelity. Miles Davis's classic Bitches Brew album is also excellent quadwise, but the music is not exactly my cup of tea. Jim Croce's Life and Times album is an extremely pleasant listen that doesn't go crazy gimmick-wise. A Nina Simone best-of is kind of weird — the first two songs have no sound in the back speakers except for tape hiss, the third song has a harmonica part that flies all over my car, and the fourth song has Simone's vocal moving from speaker to speaker.

Two Elvis Presley live albums are from inferior sources, but the aforementioned Aloha album is quite nice, with the audience and some instrumentation in the back speakers. The worst by far is a Tommy James and the Shondells best-of, which seems to use a different type of mixing for each track. Two mono tracks, reprocessed for quad, sound very unpleasant, especially Hanky Panky, which is from a noisy vinyl source and is quite distorted. Better to hear these great songs in mono and stereo.

On the whole though, I'm very happy to finally be able to hear these albums in surround sound.

Item #2- I'm also in surround heaven thanks to Netflix, which has added spatial audio to hundreds of movies (mostly the streamer's original productions) to great effect, thanks to the company Sennheiser and its 3D audio system Ambeo, which is also used for very highly-acclaimed and pricey soundbars. I had to upgrade my plan to Premium to access it. Using pretty good quality stereo headphones, I can now hear a miniature version of what I hear in a movie theatre with good quality speakers.

And, of course, I'm still hearing an interesting soundstage on many recordings on my Samsung Android, and a simulation of sound behind me from my Sony boombox-type stereo on several songs, thanks to what is likely sound reflections in my listening space.

It's a very happy time right now.

Next week: The promised Abba favourites.