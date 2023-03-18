Retro Roundup' favourite soulful songs of the 1960s

Retro Roundup now turns to the best soul songs of the 1960s. The decade was an especially effective time for intense, heartrending songs from several labels, especially Stax/Volt out of Memphis, Tennessee and even Motown to an extent.

I write, to an extent, because Motown was largely pop. It was rarely what one would call deep soul. Still, not all deep soul was memorable deep soul.

Here are Retro Roundup's favourite 1960s soul songs, some of them deep:

Otis Redding- Try A Little Tenderness: If anyone asks me what my favourite songs are from the artist who many consider to be the greatest 1960s soul star of all time, I would say Trick Or Treat (unreleased for decades) and Look At the Girl (from the 1969 album Love Man, and basically an an outtake from a couple of years before). But those are both infectious ravers — the latter song is a cover version that far surpasses the original by the McCoys, a white group. But Try A Little Tenderness, a cover version of a much older song that is contained on the great Dictionary of Soul album, is included here because it's filled with soul intensity. It starts off slow with exceptionally soulful singing from Otis, and then suddenly speeds up with some of the most intense singing I've ever heard. Almost everything Otis sang from his Volt label start in 1962 to his passing in a plane crash in 1967 was great, but this one is really special.

James Brown- Prisoner of Love: Last time, when I discussed JB's greatest songs, I focused more on his funk and rhythm exercises, particularly the Let Yourself Go/There Was A Time/I Feel All Right medley on Live At The Apollo Vol. 2, my favourite live album. My choice here is not the 1963 JB single, itself a superb cover version of a much older hit by Perry Como, but a much lengthier, highly intense rendition with an ending that is nearly as explosive as the closing section of the full version of the funky Super Bad. On this Prisoner of Love, after some very heavy instrumentation, JB screams at the close like he's seen the pits of Hell.

James and Bobby Purify- I Don't Want To Have To Wait: This soul duo, in reality cousins James Lee Purify and Robert Lee Dickey, are most famous for the punchy I'm Your Puppet, but that's closer to pop. This slower song was recorded for the duo's label Bell, but it sounds like the best ever soul song not recorded for Stax/Volt. (On a side note, these artists can be compared to Stax's Sam and Dave and both overlapped in terms of song choices, but Sam and Dave are not included on my list because I prefer their more fast-paced, less soul-intense songs.)

Jimmy Ruffin- What Becomes of the Brokenhearted and The Temptations-Since I Lost My Baby: These two Motown songs don't have the intensity of the greatest deep soul, but they do have another quality I really like: empathy. Regarding the Ruffin song, I'm growing to like the version on the box set The Motown Story, in which, over the song's instrumental intro, Ruffin discusses how he came to record the song. There's something about the sequence between the end of his monologue and when the music switches to full volume that is especially effective.

Bessie Banks- Go Now: This song is best known as a bigger hit by an early version of the British group the Moody Blues. Banks, here on the Blue Cat label, sings with wonderful gospel (there's that word again) intensity. But my favourite of her songs remains the tearjerking Try To Leave Me If You Can. But that's from the 1970s, so it's not eligible for this list.

Next time: Retro Roundup's favourite Beatles solo songs.