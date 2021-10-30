Let It Be and the 1960s top-10 hits review Part 13

Before we resume with the top-10 hits of the 1960s, here's part 2 of my look at the new Beatles Let It Be Super Deluxe box set.

Last week, I severely criticized the Beatles for not providing value for money, as the music on its five CDs (a Blu-ray disc with high-resolution stereo, surround sound and Dolby Atmos mixes of the Let It Be album is also part of the set, as well as a book) could have fit on three CDs, and one of those CDs only contains four songs.

But now on to the music itself, which I listened to via streaming.

a) The new Giles Martin and Sam Okell remix of the original album adds some nice heft to the songs, in terms of drums and bass. And unlike Paul McCartney, I always liked the orchestrations added by Phil Spector onto The Long and Winding Road, and the strings sound even nicer and clearer on the remix. There's no radical remix differences overall as there was on the Sgt. Pepper remix, which had that album sounding like a basher by the Who.

b) There are two CDs of outtakes, and they are fairly interesting variations of what finally came out. The standouts for me are a nicely bizarre Can You Dig It?, a searing (especially piano-wise) studio version of One After 909 (the released version was part of the Jan. 30, 1969 rooftop concert) and a song not sung by a Beatles — it's singer and keyboardist Billy Preston's very nicely Ray-Charlesesque version of Without A Song. The Beatles are transformed here into a soul band.

c) The Glyn John-produced and mixed Get Back album, rejected by the Beatles. It's nice to have these sessions in superior sound after decades of hearing rather low-fi bootlegs, but in my opinion, releasing these mostly rough versions of songs that were performed better as part of the rooftop concert would have been a huge mistake. It's fun to hear these attempts at various songs, and the humourous dialogue, but not releasing it as a proper album was the right call. And there's a bit too much echo.

d) As mentioned last week, the four song EP, with remixes of the single versions of Let It Be and Don't Let Me Down, and the Glyn Johns 1970 mix of Across the Universe and I Me Mine, are interesting, but they could have been bonus tracks on the Let It Be and Get Back discs.

As I usually buy all new Beatles product, I checked out the 2-CD version of the Let It Be set in Archambault. But I wasn't prepared to spend $36.99 for not much music on two CDs. As a contrast, the filled to the brim Beach Boys Feel Flows 2-CD set was $24.99, which I recently picked up without hesitation.

And now back to the C list.

Creedence Clearwater Revival - Proud Mary, Bad Moon Rising, Green River, Down on the Corner: Late 1960s rock and roll revivalism with a swamp rock atmosphere at its timeless peak. and reminder- the 2-LP Chronicle album is one of the most perfect greatest hits sets ever released.

Bob Crewe- Music To Watch Girls By: This swingin', joyous instrumental only hit #15 — why it didn't hit the top-10 I'll never know.

The Crystals- He's a Rebel, Da Doo Ron Ron, Then He Kissed Me: Dense, propulsive and charming songs, respectively, thanks to the production skills of the late (and unlamented by many due to his murder conviction, mistreatment of former wife Ronnie and many other sins) Phil Spector.

The Cuff Links- Tracy: If this very pleasant and cute late 1960s pop song sounds like something by the Archies, it should — the singer the Archies' lead Ron Dante.

The Cyrkle- Red Rubber Ball: Also a cute pop hit, but this group had connections to big guns. The hit was co-written by Paul Simon (along with Bruce Woodley of the Seekers) and the group was managed by Brian Epstein, also the manager of the Beatles.

Next time: The D list.