Joel Goldenberg: The Beach Boys' Sunflower at 50

We interrupt our top-10 1970s hits survey not only to mark the 50th anniversary this year of a landmark Beach Boys album, but to further the case for the group to release its completed Feel Flows box set, part of which likely includes unreleased songs and alternate versions from this very album.
But first the story behind Sunflower.
Nineteen sixty-eight was not a great year for the Beach Boys commercially or personally, though it was great artistically. Brian Wilson, though he was not credited as such, produced the early-1968 Friends album, but while it had a laid back appeal and a sunshine pop vibe, it completely bombed commercially.
Things turned around when Brian and Mike Love wrote the then-stand alone single Do It Again, a sort-of return to the group's surf sound, and it hit the top-20 in the U.S. and rocketed to #1 in the U.K.
Unfortunately, the turn-around didn't last, at least for Brian. After attempts to record a harmonically-beautiful version of Old Man River and to complete the elaborate Can't Wait Too Long/Been Way Too Long — both returns to the complex sounds of Pet Sounds and the unreleased Smile album — Brian had a mental episode and had himself committed to a facility for a time. The rest of the group stepped up and contributed to what became the 20/20 album, with mostly very good results. Brian reemerged at the end of 1968.
Nineteen sixty-nine was a huge turning point for the group. Business-wise, the group was about to end its seven-year sometime acrimonious relationship with Capitol Records, but the label was owed at least one new LP.
Artistically, the group was blooming. Brian was back at pretty much full strength, as were Mike Love, brothers Carl and Dennis Wilson, Al Jardine and Bruce Johnston, the latter with the group since 1965. Brian's home studio, their place of work since mid-1967, became a collegial workshop with everybody collaborating.
To satisfy Capitol's contractual needs, recording began in January 1969, and in an attempt to revive the group's commercial fortunes, Brian and his father Murry co-wrote and co-produced the wonderful stand-alone single Break Away, my personal favourite Beach Boys song and a very dynamic-sounding single. It was backed with a great Dennis Wilson song, Celebrate the News.
Unfortunately, despite its merits, the single once again bombed. The verdict was in — the Beach Boys were no longer hip, no matter how great their material was.
By mid-1969, the group did not have sufficient material ready for its last Capitol album (supposedly to be either called Reverberation or The Fading Rock Group Revival), and by 1970, the label instead got a live album recorded in London in 1968 — released in the UK in 1970 and North America in 1976.
Sessions and a high degree of creativity continued, but chaos reigned businesswise. The group, by now legendary, was searching for a new label with little luck, partly because of Brian's then-reputation for erratic behaviour and the group's aforementioned lack of hipness.
The German label, Deutsche Grammophon (likely via its Polydor pop music subsidiary) was interested, but then Brian held a press conference claiming the group was in dire financial straits. DG lost interest.
Then Van Dyke Parks (Brian's writing collaborator on the Smile album) intervened and convinced Mo Ostin of Warner Brothers Records to sign the group, with the KPs to be released on the group's Brother Records imprint, created in 1967 but then deactivated until 1969.
While all of this business was going on, the equivalent of a nuclear event threatened to shatter Brian Wilson's fragile psyche. The aforementioned father Murry, well known for being abusive to his sons and jealous of their success (he was also a songwriter), somehow was able to sell the publishing of Brian's peak-Beach Boys-era songs to A&M Records' publishing arm for a mere $700,000, despite the objections of the group. The publishing is worth tens of millions of dollars today.
And yet, the creativity and quality songwriting continued into 1970, with enough songs to fill at least two albums. A single, Add Some Music To Your Day, was released in February, and WB was expecting a big hit.
Unfortunately, it bombed again. The group was still not hip. As well, Warners rejected the group's first album submission, and the Beach Boys discarded some tracks and recorded some new ones.
Finally, the album was approved and released on Aug. 31, 1970. And it...guess what ... bombed commercially. But the critics loved it, comparing it to the Beatles' Abbey Road and Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.
Eventually, over the next 50 years, the fans caught up with the critics and Sunflower is now considered a cherished Beach Boys album. Helping its reputation was its soundscape, created by genius engineer Stephen Desper. A 3D effect was created, but the label rejected that plan. Still, the album is in what Desper refers to as "true stereo" employing a depth and width blend rather than just different sounds placed in individual spots. The album is also a favourite of Johnston's, who considers it the best album by the group as a group.
And now, a short note on each of the album's songs:
• Slip On Through — a funky, sexy Dennis Wilson uptempo number.
• This Whole World- A Brian Wilson complex but short pop masterpiece.
• Add Some Music To Your Day — A nice song with a trade-off of group vocals, but not exactly a hip choice for a single. This Whole World would have been a better singles choice.
• Got To Know the Woman- Another fun, uptempo Dennis Wilson funky song.
• Deirdre — A sweet Bruce Johnston song, which supposedly has some of its roots in the Brian Wilson song We're Together Again.
• It's About Time — A Dennis Wilson (sing by Carl Wilson) hard-rock moment on a largely soft-rock album.
• Tears in the Morning- A great Bruce Johnston break-up sing with real hurt and anger.
• All I Wanna Do- A wonderful dreamy, psychedelic song by Brian and Mike.
• Forever — Dennis Wilson's most beloved song and a timeless ballad with sumptuous harmonies.
• Our Sweet Love- Sweet, maybe a mite too sweet.
• At My Window- A charming, folky number by Al Jardine and sung by Bruce Johnston, with a bit of Spanish spoken by Brian.
• Cool, Cool Water — an utter Brian masterpiece, on par with the group's most elaborate recordings and which has elements from Smile, Wild Honey and mid-1970 recording sessions. This was an addition to the album after it was first rejected, and we're all the better for it.
As mentioned, many other songs were recorded during the sessions. Al's rousing Susie Cincinnati (first a 1970 B-side, then a 1974 B-side, then an album track on 1976's 15 Big Ones; Take A Load Off Your Feet, which ended up on Surf's Up; the quirky Games Two Can Play and I Just Got My Pay (released on the group's 1993 box set); Good Time (released on 1977's Love You album); When Girls Get Together (released on 1980s's Keeping the Summer Alive); the yearning Where Is She? (released on the 2012 Made in California box set; San Miguel, first released on 1981's Ten Years of Harmony compilation; Soulful Old Man Sunshine and Loop de Loop, from the 1998 Endless Harmony CD; and a capella and alternate versions of several Sunflower tracks (on various Beach Boys rarities collections.
So, yes, much has been released already from the Sunflower sessions. But it is anticipated there is more to come on the Feel Flows box set— three such tracks were released digitally at the end of 2019 to extend their copyright. More variations on the released tracks, a well-known (by fans) alternate version of Tears in the Morning with different lyrics; early versions of the Brian Wilson masterpiece 'Til I Die, ultimately finalized for 1971's Surf's Up; an early version of Mike Love's Big Sur, later re-recorded for 1972's Holland album; Also rumoured is a jam session of the Beatles' You Never Gave Me Your Money. And there could be more even hardcore fans don't know about.
And this is why the Feel Flows box set should be released — we need to know more about Sunflower — via interviews and an exploration of the evolution of these songs via possible demos and alternate lyrics and lead vocals and possible new revelations. The latest issue with the set appears to involve whether to include Dennis Wilson material that was recorded for a planned solo album.
Please sign one of the change.org petitions calling for the Feel Flows set's release.
