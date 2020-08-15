Joel Goldenberg: The 1970s top-10 hits review part 8

Before we resume with Retro Roundup's evaluation of the top-10 hits of the Billboard U.S. charts from the 1970s, a couple of notes.
• A while ago, I wrote that my office's Apple computer seemed to be producing a surround effect when playing music. The same thing is happening when I play my mini Sony boombox-style stereo. I therefore think my listening room has unique acoustics. One example: On Elvis Presley's From Elvis in Memphis album, I can virtually hear some of the female backing vocals "behind" me. Electronic artist Tomita's quadraphonic mix of the Star Wars theme, available on YouTube, is also quite mindblowing.
• I would highly recommend, if you're on Twitter and also on YouTube, checking out singer and songwriter Neil Sedaka's daily mini-concerts. He performs about three songs each, and tells interesting stories about them. One day, he sang the Abba hit Ring Ring, for which he and Phil Cody wrote English lyrics. On another occasion, he sang his much covered (by Carpenters and Elvis Presley, among many others) very heavy ballad Solitare, and wept when he was finished. Perhaps he was thinking about how many of us are experiencing solitude in these trying times.
And now to the top-10s from artists and groups beginning with the letter C.
• Bobby Caldwell: There's a whole slew of recent YouTube song reaction videos, with those reacting expressing shock that Caldwell is white. They're right to be shocked— his one top-10 hit, 1979's What You Won't Do For Love, is a way above-average, very engaging slick soul ballad.
• Glen Campbell: My favourite Campbell country-pop hits were from the 1960s, especially the glorious Wichita Lineman. He seemed to fade chartwise as the 1970s began— his one top-10 hit at the time was an okay cover version of Conway Twitty's It's Only Make Believe. But then he pulled off a comeback in the mid-1970s — the cynical lyrically but punchy music-wise Rhinestone Cowboy hit #1, as did the joyous Southern Nights. The bouncy Sunflower, written by Neil Diamond, only hit #39, but should have been a top-10 as well.
• The Captain and Tennille: I've always noted the eerie similarities between the Captain and Tennille and Carpenters. Both comprise a man and women (the former a husband and wife, the latter a brother and sister), both males of the group are the keyboardists and arrangers, both were on the same label (A&M), both had big hits in approximately the same time period, and both groups are extremely close together alphabetically. And that's where the comparison ends — Carpenters had a mix of deep ballads and uptempo pop, while the Captain and Tennille scored mostly with uptempo, poppy songs, powered by Daryl "The Captain" Dragon's very cool keyboard flourishes. The best of the uptempo hits was Neil Sedaka's Love Will Keep Us Together, while Lonely Night (Angel Face) is propulsive, the cover of the Miracles' Shop Around is bouncy, the cover of America's Muskrat Love is a little too cutesy with Dragon's muskrat-emulating sound effects and You Never Done It Like That is uncharacteristically steamy. Their last #1 hit, Do That To Me One More Time, is a very appealing ballad mischaracterized as erotic — compared to You Never Done It Like That, the 1979 hit is Disneyesque. My favourite of the duo's top-10s is their second, the pop-perfect The Way I Want To Touch You, which was originally released before Love Will Keep Us Together on the small Butterscotch Castle label.
Mmmmm...butterscotch.
Carl Carlton: A great singer who sounded somewhat like Stevie Wonder. His one top-10 hit, a cover of Robert Knight's Everlasting Love, was the most commercial version in its bounciness. The original was great, but a bit clunky production-wise. A 1970 cover version by the British group Love Affair is very nicely propulsive and horn-driven.
I like 'em all.
Next time: Eric Carmen, Carpenters and others.
