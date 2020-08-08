Joel Goldenberg: The 1970s top-10 hits review part 7

We now resume with Retro Roundup's evaluation of the top-10 hits of the Billboard U.S. charts from the 1970s, from artists and groups beginning with the letter B.
Bread: Opinion has been somewhat divided on this soft-rock group. The first edition of the Rolling Stone Record Guide from 1979 positively gushed about the David Gates-led group's run of hits, including the top-10s Make It With You, It Don't Matter To Me (note: the hit version is far superior to the original LP version), If, Baby I'm-A Want You, Everything I Own and Lost Without Your Love. On the other hand, The 1981 Book of Rock Lists (edited by Dave Marsh, who also co-edited The Rolling Stone Record Guide) counted Bread as a wimp-rock group. Nonsense, their singles (especially with Gates as lead vocalist, the other vocalists sang their more edgy tunes) were pop perfection, especially Everything I Own.
Brewer and Shipley: The subject matter of One Toke Over the Line was obviously a bit edgy for 1971 — now, with pot legalized all over Canada and in parts of the U.S., the song is now quaint. Mostly, it's just a pleasant hippie-ish harmony tune with a good hook.
Brick: Dazz is a fairly cool funk-disco tune, but Earth Wind and Fire did this sort of thing better.
Alicia Bridges: I Love The Nightlife is a not bad disco tune, but the way she pronounces "action" as "acshonnn" always irritated the heck out of me.
Johnny Bristol: Hang On In There Baby is okay mild funk, but Barry White did this kind of song better.
Brothers Johnson: An excellent funk duo — of their top-10 hits, I'll Be Good To You is very good, but Strawberry Letter 23 is superb — creative and with many thrilling musical changes.
James Brown: The king of funk had several top-10 pop hits in the 1960s, but shamefully, none in the 1970s. His songs that should have reached that spot include Get Up I Feel Like Being A Sex Machine, Hot Pants, Get On the Good Foot and especially, the pop-friendly My Thang from 1974.
Peter Brown: Dance With Me is nice mild funk, but for some reason, I always confuse this song with the Orleans hit with the same title, which is a funk ballad.
Jackson Browne: Doctor My Eyes is the most pop-friendly song of this singer-songwriter's career — his other songs are known for being emotionally deep. And his Running On Empty LP was a superbly done concept album, lyrically and in execution (the songs were recorded in several locales), about life on the road.
Brownsville Station: When I was in elementary school, this rock band's Smokin' in the Boys Room was a big favourite among my fellow students because it was about a taboo subject, done in an anthemic way. Now, I see it as a mildly cool, basic rock tune.
B.T. Express: Boy, there was a lot of funk from artists and groups starting with the letter B, and this group's two top-10 hits, Do It ('Til You're Satisfied) and Express, are quite hypnotic. The latter was even plagiarized by James Brown for his group The JBs at a time when he thought other funk artists and groups were ripping him off as he declined commercially and artistically.
Jimmy Buffett: Buffett could be called the King of Yacht Rock, as his catalogue of slick songs evok a tropical, summery atmosphere. And his one top-10 hit, Margaritaville, is a huge karaoke favourite for good reason, it's laid-back brilliance.
Eric Burdon and War: Quite the artistic convergence. Burdon was coming off his psychedelic stint with the Animals, and War was beginning to emerge as one of the best funk (there we go again) groups of the 1970s. Spill the Wine was a welcome return to bluesy soul by Burdon after his Summer of Love phase, and the whole song has a great Latinesque atmosphere.
Next time: Artists and groups beginning with the letter C.
