Joel Goldenberg: The 1970s top-10 hits review part 5

We now resume with Retro Roundup's evaluation of the top-10 hits of the Billboard U.S. charts from the 1970s, from artists and groups beginning with the letter B.
William Bell: Bell had some superb hits throughout the 1960s for the Stax label, such as You Don't Miss Your Water, Everybody Loves A Winner and, one of my favourite songs of all time, Private Number, a dynamite duet with soul singer Judy Clay. However, Bell's one top-10 hit of the 1970s, Tryin' To Love Two for the Mercury label, was not nearly as distinguished. To me, it was actually a little ordinary and one of many examples of 1960s artists whose fortunes declined as styles changed.
Bellamy Brothers: Their one 1970s top-10 hit, Let Your Love Flow, was an ultra slick example of extremely catchy country-pop that really sticks in the head, like chewing gum. On second thought, the song is more pop, but subsequent of their hits in the 1980s would lean more towards country.
The Bells- I've written before on this Montreal group's one top-10 hit, Stay Awhile. It's cute and a bit sexy, but I far prefer the (slightly too long) Fly Little White Dove Fly.
George Benson- Benson first achieved fame as a jazz guitarist, but he absolutely exploded in the 1970s as a singer who sounded a fair bit like Stevie Wonder. His two top-10 hits were soul-jazzy cover versions of Leon Russell's This Masquerade (also done by Carpenters) and On Broadway, first done by the 1960s soul group The Drifters. The latter, from a live recording, is great fun, while the former demonstrates the most vocal resemblance to Wonder. But my favourite of Benson's hits was the superb and very 1970s-atmospheric Breezin', an instrumental, which only hit #63. Another of his 1970s songs hit #24, but The Greatest Love of All did a "tiny" bit better for Whitney Houston. I had the pleasure of seeing Benson in concert at the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida, where he performed a Beatles song in a very different style — I didn't recognize it at all, but it turned out to be I Want To Hold Your Hand.
Brook Benton: As with William Bell, Benton had numerous hits in the 1960s, mostly pop with a hint of soul. But unlike Bell, Benton's one top-10 1970s hit, Rainy Night in Georgia, from early 1970s, benefited from the changes in musical style happening at the time and became an ultra-soulful atmospheric classic, and to me his best song. Unfortunately, subsequent singles from the early 1970s did not even make the top-40 and he was soon doing inferior remakes of his classics.
Chuck Berry: And again, here is an artist who made his name as a premier singer, songwriter and guitarist and a huge influence on other artists in previous decades, namely the mid-to-late 1950s and early 1960s. But his star faded from 1965 on, until he came up in 1972 with a novelty song performed live that was basically a penis joke. A book, The Worst Rock n' Roll Records of All Time, placed My Ding A Ling in its #1 spot, primarily because it compares poorly to Berry's earlier classics. To me, it's a silly song, but somewhat fun to listen to, and his banter with the loud (and somewhat loutish) British audience is enjoyable.
Elvin Bishop: This artist was kind of a twisted good ol' boy, but his one top-10 hit, Fooled Around and Fell In Love, was very catchy and sung by Mickey Thomas, who would later participate in one of the most hated songs of the 1980s, the pathetically anthemic We Built This City by Starship (formerly Jefferson Starship and Jefferson Airplane). Bishop's hit was far superior and a better showcase for Thomas's very good vocals.
The Blackbyrds: Walkin' in Rhythm is not only a prime piece of 1970s soul-pop, but is my personal anthem as I exercise by walking while listening to music. An absolutely joyful song everyone should try to hear.
Next time: Blondie and others.
