Joel Goldenberg: The 1970s top-10 hits review Part 45

We now resume our look at the U.S. top-10 hits of the 1970s, with artists and groups beginning with the letter S.
Barbra Streisand - Stoney End, The Way We Were, Love Theme from A Star Is Born (Evergreen), My Heart Belongs To Me, You Don't Bring Me Flowers (with Neil Diamond), The Main Event (Fight), No More Tears (Enough is Enough): Even though Streisand was recording since the early 1960s with that technically flawless voice, her only top-10 of the decade was the kind of sappy People. Why? Because many of her recordings tended towards Broadway and movie musical songs, and not following what the hit makers of the time were doing. This all changed in the 1970s, as she effectively tackled rock (Stoney End) and magnificent very chart-worthy pop, particularly the tear-jerking The Way We Were (the tears can especially flow when her vocal first emerges during the song's opening). In fact, just as the first Eagles Greatest Hits LP was a pretty much perfect encapsulation of that band's first four years, Streisand's Greatest Hits Vol. 2 is a near-perfect encapsulation of her 1970s pop peak. But do also get the LP Guilty (with Barry Gibb from the Bee Gees), from 1980. It is of very high quality and might be her best regular release album— it alone produced three top-10 hits in 1980 and 1981. My current favourite from that album is What Kind Of Fool, a Streisand-Gibb duet.
The Stylistics — You Are Everything; Betcha By Golly, Wow; I'm Stone In Love With You, Break Up To Make Up, You Make Me Feel Brand New: Producer-arranger-writer Thom Bell strikes again! If the Spinners, who he also produced during their 1970s peak, is the best 1970s soul group (in my opinion, of course), the Stylistics (also featuring Bell at the production helm for their first few years) was a very, very close second. To me, the Stylistics have the edge on provoking emotion, particularly on the more-than-perfect (and dramatic thanks to Russell Thompkins Jr.'s vocals) You Are Everything. I like Betcha By Golly, Wow as well, but these days I prefer the Thom Bell-produced original by 1960s TV star Connie Stevens, at that time titled Keep Growing Strong because some genius thought Betcha By Golly, Wow was a stupid title for a song. Stevens's version had a youthful innocence to it. Also very emotional is You Make Me Feel Brand New, with added deep vocals by Airron Love (what a great name!). And just as the Eagles Greatest Hits and Barbra Streisand's Greatest Hits Vol. 2 are near perfect compilations, so is the first Stylistics Greatest Hits.
Styx - Lady, Come Sail Away, Babe: Who cares what the critics think? This band produced very appealing classic rock with great pop sensibilities, particularly the epic Come Sail Away with great vocals by Dennis DeYoung and magnificent drumming by John Panozzo. Babe is a great song even as it's closer to pop, and at least part of it is classic rock, and is not unlike the earlier Lady, which is what DeYoung sang over the phone to a former colleague of mine, not only to initiate an interview but to make sure it was clear my colleague knew it was actually DeYoung who was calling to offer his side of the story during a bit of a back and forth, conducted in the pages of The Suburban, with his former colleagues.
Sugarloaf-Green-Eyed Lady: An immediately memorable hybrid of light rock with a pop sense.
Next time: Donna Summer, Supertramp and others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.