Joel Goldenberg: The 1970s top-10 hits review Part 43

We now resume our look at the U.S. top-10 hits of the 1970s, with artists and groups beginning with the letter S, but first a note about headphones and sound quality.
In my many years listening to music, I have gone through many headphones, ranging in sound from poor to acceptable to excellent to magnificent but flawed.
The last category refers to two headphones I had, both wired and over $100. A Sennheiser model and the Sony MDR-7506, the latter of which is much used by studio personnel to get accurate sound. That model's sound is so different from what I had heard before that it initially gave me a headache, but once it "burned in" (a term relating to the sound quality settling in after some hours of use), I loved it — it had a neutral yet detailed sound.
Unfortunately, the flaw was that it wasn't practical for mobile use. It came with a very long coiled cord, the sound on one side of the headphone eventually gave out, and it wasn't worth the expense of fixing it. Not having learned my lesson, I got a similar Sennheiser model that also took a little while to get used to, and the same fate befell that headphone as did the Sony.
For a while, my Samsung phone's earphone jack and wired USB-C connection were not working, so I used a fairly acclaimed Audio-Technica Bluetooth headphone which turned out to be just adequate — sometimes the music just didn't hold my attention. Finally, I got the earphone jack fixed, and I'm now happily listening to attention-grabbing sound with the (somewhat bass-enhanced) Sony-MDR-XB550AP wired headphone, which gives more character to the music, and it was only $38 at WalMart, which means if these phones stop working, it won't break my heart (or bank) to get the same model.
And now to the top-10s.
Cat Stevens/Yusuf- Peace Train, Morning Has Broken, Oh Very Young, Another Saturday Night: The ultimate in sensitive (and solemn) singer-songwriters. His big hits are enjoyable and memorable, though it's notable one of his smashes was a Sam Cooke cover. My favourites of his are the gorgeous Morning Has Broken, and the intense non-hit (it should have been one) Father and Son. Thankfully, the artist now known as Yusuf, who did not perform secular music for a long time after his conversion to Islam, is now doing so again.
Connie Stevens - No, this mainly 1960s hitmaker and TV and movie star didn't have a top-10 hit in the 1970s, but this is my opportunity to more than highly recommend her Thom Bell-produced song Keep Growing Strong, which was a stand-alone single and has a youthful wistfulness about it. Of course, the song is best known as Betcha By Golly Wow by the Stylistics, which was a top-10 hit and will be handled in a separate entry.
Ray Stevens - Everything Is Beautiful, The Streak: One of the most fun artists to ever record, with mostly musical comedy records and one serious entry, the first hit listed here, which I see as a balm from the turbulence of the 1960s. The Streak is timelessly hilarious, as the same hapless husband is interviewed about his wife's witnessing of various streaking (running around naked, a fad in the 1970s) incidents. This could be my favourite novelty hit of all time, or at least in my top-10.
B.W. Stevenson-My Maria: A wonderful pop song, but if you're streaming, be sure to seek out the original recording as Stevenson did a re-recording much later. This artist also recorded Shambala around the same time as Three Dog Night, who rushed out their version and achieved the bigger hit. Some music historians think that the rush-release, and perhaps rushed mix, resulted in Shambala by Three Dog Night only being in mono (and fake stereo).
Next time: Al Stewart, Rod Stewart and other Stewarts.
