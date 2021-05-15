Joel Goldenberg: The 1970s top-10 hits review Part 42

We now resume our look at the U.S. top-10 hits of the 1970s, with artists and groups beginning with the letter S.
The Spinners- I'll Be Around, Could It Be I'm Falling In Love, Then Came You (with Dionne Warwicke, during the period when her last name ended with the letter E), They Just Can't Stop It (The Games People Play), The Rubberband Man, Working My Way Back To You/Forgive Me Girl: The greatest of the soul groups of the 1970s bar none, thanks to wonderful lead vocalists like Bobbie Smith and the scat singing Philippé Wynne, the rest of the group, and for the songs (except for the last one) coming from the glorious writing and arranging skills of Thom Bell. The last hit, a medley of a 4 Seasons cover and a new song in a disco style, was very different from the Bell era, but was also fun, as was the other big medley, a cover of Sam Cooke's Cupid and the new I've Loved You For A Long Time, which was one of my favourite hits of 1980.
Stampeders — Sweet City Woman: One of the most infectious Canadian songs of the early 1970s, but others like the rocking and exceptionally tightly played Wild Eyes (mono single version), the gorgeous Oh My Lady, Carry Me and Minstrel Gypsy should have hit the U.S. charts as well. Stampeders is my favourite Canadian group, followed very closely by the Guess Who.
The Staple Singers — I'll Take You There, If You're Ready (Come Go With Me), Let's Do It Again: The family gospel group that made an exceptionally successful crossover to secular soul, but with gospel overtones. Their 1960s song, the intense Why (Am I Treated So Bad) was widely covered, and their career accelerated with the Stax label in the 1970s. Their final hit, the title of a 1975 movie released on Curtis Mayfield's Curtom label, was not nearly as memorable as the Stax hits, yet went to #1.
Starbuck - Moonlight Feels Right: Not to be confused with the coffee behemoth, this group's one big hit was nearly perfect pop, highlighted by a gentle laugh near the beginning of the song.
Starland Vocal Band - Afternoon Delight: A sticks-in-your-brain song about sex in the afternoon sung in an exceptionally wholesome, poppy style.
Edwin Starr - War: This great and intense protest song from Motown is best heard in its mono single version — the stereo LP mix has horn parts that sound slushy. I had the pleasure of seeing Starr amongst other artists at a Burt Bacharach tribute show in London many years ago. A question though — if Motown chief Berry Gordy was okay with releasing this protest song, why was he hesitant to release Marvin Gaye's What's Going On?, now considered one of the greatest songs of all time?
Ringo Starr — It Don't Come Easy, Back Off Boogaloo, Photograph, You're Sixteen, Oh My My, Only You, No No Song: Who would have ever thought that Ringo, who had one big hit with the Beatles in the form of Yellow Submarine, would have more top-10 hits in the 1970s than John Lennon and George Harrison? The reason — the songs (originals and covers) were fun, punchy and memorable, whether produced by George Harrison or the great Richard Perry.
Stealers Wheel — Stuck in the Middle with You: Great laid-back, wry song with a Dylan vibe.
Steely Dan- Do It Again, Rikki Don't Lose That Number: One of the best groups of the 1970s, song-wise, instrumentally and for audiophile listening. My favourite of theirs, though, is the long but doesn't waste a second Deacon Blues.
Next time: Cat Stevens/Yusuf and others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.