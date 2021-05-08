Joel Goldenberg: The 1970s top-10 hits review Part 41

We now resume our look at the U.S. top-10 hits of the 1970s, with artists and groups beginning with the letter S.
Simon and Garfunkel/Paul Simon- Bridge Over Troubled Water, Cecelia, Mother and Child Reunion, Kodachrome, Loves Me Like A Rock, My Little Town, 50 Ways To Leave Your Lover, Slip Slidin' Away: Kind of like the Bee Gees in the late 1970s, Paul Simon (and Simon and Garfunkel) had one of the hottest hit streaks throughout the decade with standards like Bridge Over Troubled Water, and tougher, more diverse (genre-wise) but very accessible sounds in the case of Simon's solo hits. Surprisingly, the tough-than-usual S&G reunion single My Little Town from '75 is my favourite of the duo's songs — it's more personal and has a very punchy sound. Their 1960s material was more poetic in nature.
Sister Sledge- He's The Greatest Dancer, We Are Family: Speaking of hot streaks, Bernard Edwards and Nile Rodgers had their own, not only with the high quality disco of their group Chic, but with Diana Ross in 1980 with such hits as Upside Down and I'm Coming Out, but with this sister group. If disco of this quality prevailed rather than a lot of junk with an overabundance of sound effects, maybe the "Disco Sucks" movement would not have caught on.
Sly and the Family Stone- Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin), Family Affair: This group's prime period was in the late 1960s, with a series of danceable, joyous anthems. By the early 1970s, Sly Stone was in a drug haze, which long term badly affected his output but short-term gave his music a tougher and more ominous, and yes stoned, sound.
Hurricane Smith- Oh Babe, What Would You Say: Norman Smith did a great job as an engineer for the Beatles, but this novelty 1920s-sounding hit has one of the most irritating sounds ever recorded onto magnetic tape. I didn't like it when it came out and my position has not changed in the last 49 years.
Rex Smith- You Take My Breath Away: Here, the oversinging is competent, but still irritating to my ears. Also repetitive.
Phoebe Smith-Poetry Man: An intimate atmosphere and unique singing, but this song was never my cup of tea.
Sonny and Cher- All I Ever Need Was You, A Cowboy's Work Is Never Done: Their 1960s hits were more charming and I loved their 1970s TV show, which was running at the time these songs were popular. But these songs sound too much like a smarmy Vegas revue.
David Soul-Don't Give Up On Us Baby: Many TV stars tried their hand at singing, and this effort by the co-star of Starsky and Hutch was okay, if a bit over-sentimental for an action TV show star. Mostly for the K-Tel Records-buying crowd, and I did first hear this song on one of that label's crammed-with-songs LPs. This was part of a time (1977) when the quality of big hits was dropping.
J.D. Souther - You're Only Lonely: This slick country-rock song was kind of like what was coming out by the Eagles circa 1979, and with good reason — Souther worked with Glenn Frey early in his career and was also associated with Linda Ronstadt, who had the Eagles as her backing band before they hit big.
Bruce Springsteen- Born To Run: Actually, this iconic song, one of the very best of the 1970s and a revival of pure rock and roll at a time (1975) when hit songs were starting to become more pop-oriented, silly and weak, only hit #23. What a travesty. I'm not even a major Springsteen fan, but I know a classic when I hear it. It took the more pop-sounding Hungry Heart, from 1980, for that top-10 breakthrough to take place.
Jim Stafford-Spiders and Snakes, Wildwood Weed: Very hippie-ish sounding novelty songs with a Southern twang.
Next time: We circle back (alphabetically) to the Spinners and others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.