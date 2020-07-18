Joel Goldenberg: The 1970s top-10 hits review part 4

We now resume with Retro Roundup's evaluation of the top-10 hits of the Billboard U.S. charts from the 1970s, from artists and groups beginning with the letter B.
The Beatles: The British group was, of course, the most successful of the 1960s, and, arguably, of all time. They had plentiful top-10 hits in that decade, most famously taking up the top-5 spots in the Billboard charts at one point in 1964. That was because unlike in England, the Beatles U.S. catalogue was controlled in early 1964 by three record companies — Capitol, Swan and Vee-Jay — and they were competing furiously. Even when all U.S. control went to Capitol, that company was so hungry for hit singles that it released 45s that were album tracks in England. At least two of those, Eight Days A Week and Yesterday, hit #1. By 1970, the group was about to officially break up and their only album release was Let It Be, mostly recorded in January 1969 — "mostly" because the album track I Me Mine was recorded from scratch in January 1970, guitar, vocal and drum overdubs were added by Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr to other songs between January and April 1970, and string overdubs and song editing were performed by Wall of Sound producer Phil Spector, brought in to plow through the mess of mostly uninspired January 1969 performances.
Out of all this came two top-10 hits, Let It Be and The Long and Winding Road. Interestingly, the former (produced by George Martin, the usual man behind the board) was different from the version on the album, with a more restrained instrumental solo section (the LP version had a stinging guitar solo). The second top-10 hit, The Long and Winding Road, had a seismic impact, not sales-wise but on the future of the group. Paul McCartney was distressed by the string and choir overdubs Spector added, and demanded that the song be remixed to reduce the strings. When he was ignored, and later told his own solo LP had to be delayed to accommodate the Let It Be album (Let It Be ended up being delayed), Paul was angry enough to "sort-of" announce the end of the Beatles in a press release, notwithstanding the fact John Lennon privately declared that end the previous Sept. 20.
Lesser known today is that the Beatles did have one more top-10 hit in the 1970s, but it wasn't a new song like the later Free As A Bird and Real Love. Instead, it was the Revolver album track Got To Get You Into My Life.
Why was it released as a single in 1976, and why did it hit the top-10? One, Capitol released that year the Beatles compilation Rock 'N Roll Music, which has both tracks. And two, because Paul McCartney and his group Wings were touring the U.S., and rumours were at a fever pitch that there could be a surprise Beatles reunion, or maybe even the appearance of a second Beatle on stage. This, in fact, did happen, as Ringo Starr joined Paul on stage at one concert. (John Lennon was apparently invited, but didn't show.) Also, the Beatles were offered gobs of money to reunite around that time.
One other fact about that 1976 single — the White Album track Helter Skelter was originally the A-side, because the movie of the same name dealing with the 1969 Tate-LaBianca murders ordered by Charles Manson was broadcast that year (Manson claimed to be inspired by several White Album tracks to order the killings.) Better minds in terms of good taste prevailed, and Helter Skelter was relegated to the B-side.
The Bee Gees: Just as the group Deep Purple's personnel and musical changes were identified as Mark I, Mark II, etc., so could the Bee Gees' career (though not personnel changes) and top-10 hits in the 1970s. Mark I was elaborate ballads like Lonely Days and How Can You Mend A Broken Heart. But that approach, and some awkward attempts at other genres, led to a dry chart patch from 1971 to 1974, an eternity musically in that decade.
But when they latched on to a more rhythm and blues/disco approach, they hit paydirt with such timeless songs as Jive Talkin', the brilliantly structured Nights on Broadway, You Should Be Dancing, Love So Right, and especially Stayin' Alive, Tragedy and Love You Inside Out; as well as the return to ballads with How Deep Is Your Love and Too Much Heaven.
The problem was, the Bee Gees stretched out too much by also writing hits for others (brother Andy Gibb, Barbra Streisand, Dionne Warwick etc.), disco died, tastes changed in general and they hit another top-10 dry patch until the 1989 hit One. Unfortunately, One sounded like a retread of Jive Talkin'.
Next time: William Bell and others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.