Joel Goldenberg: The 1970s top-10 hits review Part 39

We now resume our look at the U.S. top-10 hits of the 1970s, with artists and groups beginning with the letter R.
The Rolling Stones- We will look at this group, track by top-10 track.
Brown Sugar — The group at its most sexual and decadent, lyric-wise and even instrumentally. One has to wonder if the song would even see release in 2021.
Tumbling Dice- One of their best songs — the essence of rock and roll with superb drumming by Charlie Watts. Still, my favourite song on their best album, Exile On Main Street, is a Keith Richard-riff fan's dream, Soul Survivor.
Angie - A great ballad, and by far the most polished and well-performed song on Goat's Head Soup, where most of the performances have the band sounding like they're half asleep.
Fool To Cry - I usually cringe when Mick Jagger sings in falsetto (as on the very campy Emotional Rescue), but this is a pretty effective ballad. It's also the closest the Rolling Stones got to MOR (Middle of the Road) territory.
Miss You - A very tight, funky song that I think is wrongly classified as disco. Two thoughts - some of Charlie's best drumming is here, and the 12" longer version is even more fun than the hit and LP edit.
Beast of Burden - One of their most memorable songs. Immensely likeable.
Linda Ronstadt- You're No Good, When Will I Be Loved, Heat Wave, Blue Bayou, It's So Easy, Ooh Baby Baby: Ronstadt, with one of the most gorgeous voices in music, fared best with the first two hits, in which she provided a tougher sound to the previous Betty Everett and Everly Brothers hit versions. The following hits, all cover versions of well-known 1950s and 1960s hits, mostly just added her great voice and a '70s atmosphere, enhanced soundwise by something called the Aphex Aural Exciter.
Rose Royce-Car Wash, I Wanna Get Next To You: Fun rhythm and blues.
Diana Ross- Again, we will look at her many top-10s individually:
Ain't No Mountain High Enough — This is the aural equivalent of widescreen, 3-D, Cinerama, Technicolor and every other enhancement one could think of, in comparison to the Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell original, which I believe most people prefer for its sweetness and passion and directness. I quite like the Ross version, but I prefer the song it inspired structure-wise, Freda Payne's I'm Not Getting Any Better.
Touch Me in the Morning- For some reason, critics seem to hate this song. I've loved it since it came out, pop production and all. It even has some nice musical tension.
Theme From Mahogany (Do You Know Where You're Going To): A bit closer to MOR, but very memorable and sweet.
Love Hangover: A massive hit, but not one of my favourite disco or Ross songs. The sound is a bit messy, and when it comes to Motown disco, Thelma Houston's Don't Leave Me This Way reigns supreme. Interestingly, Love Hangover was first recorded by the 5th Dimension following the departure of Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr.
David Ruffin-Walk Away From Love: Not bad, but his vocals on Temptations songs and his own solo My Whole World Ended (The Moment You Left Me) are far superior. This sounds like fairly generic 1970s light funk.
Rufus- Tell Me Something Good, Sweet Thing: The first of these, written by Stevie Wonder, has one of the more memorable musical intros of all time, and is supremely funky. The second is fine too, but not nearly as arresting and distinctive.
Todd Rundgren-Hello It's Me: This song, along with I Saw the Light (#16) and It Wouldn't Have Made Any Difference (inexplicably not a hit) are absolutely perfect pop. And the latter two song were performed with Rundgren playing everything in the studio. A monumental achievement.
Next time: Hits from artists and groups beginning with the letter S.
