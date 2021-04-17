Joel Goldenberg: The 1970s top-10 hits review Part 38

We now resume our look at the U.S. top-10 hits of the 1970s, with artists and groups beginning with the letter R. T
Paul Revere and the Raiders - Indian Reservation: One of the more prominent garage bands of the 1960s changes direction for a fairly intense protest song, originally by Don Fardon.
Rhythm Heritage- Theme from SWAT: This TV show theme is great to drive to — you feel like you're in a gritty 1970s crime movie.
Charlie Rich - The Most Beautiful Girl— One of the most soulful singers of all time finally and deservedly gets a #1 hit after some 15 years of trying with superior material, but lush and very pop as it is, this big hit is undeniably still good.
Cliff Richard — Devil Woman, We Don't Talk Anymore: A while ago, while waiting for my car's tires to be changed for summer driving, I listened to part of my playlist of Cliff Richard singles over the years, and that day, I was at the early-to-mid 1970s part of his massively successful (at least in the UK) career, and many of those hits were positive, let's-all-come-together songs with a bit of Christianity as well. In that context, the rockabilly-ish and rather harsh-in-comparison to his other songs lyric-wise Devil Woman (put out in the U.S. on Elton John's Rocket label) comes as a shock. But it also stands out against the other pretty good, but not exceptionally ear-catching material that preceded it. The other big hit, from 1979, is of the times and my favourite of his songs — nicely bouncy and a wonderful vocal. The man looked like he was in his 20s for decades, by the way.
Righteous Brothers- Rock and Roll Heaven: This is miles from You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling. This is basically a name check tribute to then-recently deceased singers like Jim Croce, Jim Morrison, Janis Joplin and others. I used to like it, but now I cringe at some of the lyrics. Nice, bouncy production, though.
Minnie Riperton - Lovin' You: This is a song you either love or hate, and much of the hate is directed at Riperton's very high pitched notes. I think the song is great, especially her very sweet vocals. She unfortunately died at way too young an age (31) of breast cancer in 1979.
Johnny Rivers- Rockin' Pneumonia-Boogie Woogie Flu, Swayin' To the Music: The first song is fun, and kind of a continuation of this singer's good-time cover versions that became big hits in the 1960s, while the latter is oh-too-K-Tel 1970s — I first heard this not-so-great and very dated late 1970s hit on a K-Tel record.
Austin Roberts-Rocky: Not bad, but I prefer his earlier Something's Wrong With Me, which I first heard on another K-Tel record. This is another one of those songs I had to listen to as I writing this to remind me of how it sounded, which means it was not memorable to me.
Smokey Robinson- Cruisin': A marvelous return to the charts after nearly a decade of not many hits after he left his group The Miracles. Unlike the song mentioned just above, this one stays in the brain.
Vicki Sue Robinson - Turn the Beat Around: One of the best and most lively of disco songs, with a great pop sensibility.
Kenny Rogers - Lucille, She Believes In Me, You Decorated My Life, Coward of the County: Sorry, but whenever I want to listen to Kenny Rogers, I automatically turn to his pretty good hits with the First Edition, especially the intense (but very hissy and kind of muffled) Something's Burning, and the much-covered But You Know I Love You. Those bigger late 1970s hits just don't age well for me. In fact, I didn't like them at the time.
Next time: The Rolling Stones, Linda Ronstadt and others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.