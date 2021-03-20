Joel Goldenberg: The 1970s top-10 hits review Part 35

We now continue our look at the U.S. top-10 hits of the 1970s, with artists and groups beginning with the letter O.
Ocean- Put Your Hand in the Hand: A Canadian entry, one of many in the early 1970s, and one of many examples of what has been called the God-rock genre. Has a nice funky beat, and Elvis Presley covered it. I first heard this song, and liked it, on the K-Tel 3-LP Today's Super Greats set.
Alan O'Day - Undercover Angel: Another one of those goofy, kind of weak, pop hits of the late 1970s. And yet, if it came on the radio, I wouldn't switch stations.
Ohio Players - Fire, Love Rollercoaster: When it comes to funk, I far prefer James Brown, who namechecked this group on one of his attempts to spark his own re-entry into the charts. I'm sure Brown felt groups like this and others were engaging in appropriation of what he pioneered. So much so that he appropriated the riff of David Bowie's Fame for his own song Hot, and the riff of a B.T. Express hit for a song by his band The J.B.'s.
The O'Jays - Back Stabbers, Love Train, Put Your Hands Together, For the Love of Money, I Love Music, Use Ta Be My Girl: A group with many wonderful, funky hits, they were the harder-edged part of the glorious genre that was the Philadelphia Sound. However, by the time of their last top-10 song, they were getting a bit more, um, conventional. Still good, though.
Mike Oldfield - Tubular Bells: An instrumental best known for its use in the classic horror movie The Exorcist. Suitably creepy.
Danny O'Keefe - Good Time Charlie's Got the Blues: A magnificent song of regret, and one of Elvis Presley's best songs of the 1970s through his cover version on the Good Times album. This song should really get more attention.
100 Proof Aged in Soul - Somebody's Been Sleeping: An exciting soul song, one of many on the Hot Wax/Invictus labels. And I still don't why, at least in Canada, many of that label's songs are not on streaming services. The only way it can be heard online (legally) is on YouTube itself or in karaoke versions.
Orleans - Dance With Me, Still the One: Some of the better late 1970s hits — the latter was deemed catchy enough to be used by the ABC television network to promote itself.
The Osmonds, Donny Osmond, Donny and Marie Osmond, Marie Osmond- One Bad Apple, Sweet and Innocent, Go Away Little Girl, Yo-Yo, Hey Girl, Down By the Lazy River, Puppy Love, The Twelfth of Never, Paper Roses, I'm Leaving It All Up To You, Love Me For A Reason, Morning Side of the Mountain: The above list is in chronological order and spans a period from 1971 to 1974, which demonstrates how much this musical family dominated the early 1970s hits with very pleasant hits (particularly when Donny Osmond's pre-voice change vocals were extraordinary on songs like One Bad Apple and Down By the Lazy River). Of course, critics despised the family's clean image, to the extent that the 1979 Rolling Stone Record Guide snarkily opined that Donny and Marie should ski and meet the ex-wife of Andy Williams, a reference to a case in which the boyfriend of Claudine Longet, famed skier Spider Sabich, was shot to death by her. Another review in that book says the Osmonds are for "Mormon Tabernacle Choir fans only," which is silly. And which goes to show some rock critics should not be reviewing pure pop.
Gilbert O'Sullivan — Alone Again (Naturally), Clair, Get Down: One of the more loveable and quirky singer-songwriters of the early 1970s. I heard these songs at the time they were hits and I loved them all.
The Ozark Mountain Daredevils — Jackie Blue: An extremely memorable country-pop hit I heard and loved in the day and, I'm sure like many others, I was under the impression the lead vocalist was a woman.
Next time: The top-10 hits by artists starting with the letter P.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.