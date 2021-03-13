Joel Goldenberg: The 1970s top-10 hits review Part 34

We now continue our look at the U.S. top-10 hits of the 1970s, with artists and groups beginning with the letter N.
But first, a couple of streaming recommendations. In recent years, labels like Real Gone Music and Now Sounds have put out singles collections by groups like The Association, the Mamas and Papas, Steppenwolf and others in their original hit mixes, meaning mono.
(One exception was the Steppenwolf track Monster — the group specifically requested that the compilers include the long album track as they hate the single edit).
On streaming services, there are many singles collections available, but for a long time, none from, at least, Real Gone Music.
That has changed, to an extent, mono singles collections from Steppenwolf, a hard rock group; and the 5th Dimension, a 1960s pop group, are now available and are both excellent. Stepenwolf's Born to Be Wild sounds nicely grungy in its single mix, and the 5th Dimension's songs have extra punch, although those songs are excellent in stereo as well.
And I have discovered a new song that is prompting me to listen repeatedly — The Girl's Song by the 5th Dimension, which has appealing melodies and an innovative musical structure.
And now we return to the top-10 list:
Olivia Newton-John- Let Me Be There, If You Love Me (Let Me Know), I Honestly Love You, Have You Never Been Mellow, Please Mr. Please, You're The One That I Want, Hopelessly Devoted To You, Summer Nights, A Little More Love: I always liked Olivia's songs, but the critics hated them, at least her early country-inflected hits — the first two on this list also became part of Elvis Presley's set list. She then turned to pure pop with my two favourite of her songs, Have You Never Been Mellow and Sam, the latter of which only hit #20. But I have feeling she (or her producer) took note of what the critics were saying, and they gave her a harder edged-image with the movie Grease, in which she transformed from demure to leather-clad bombshell; and the songs followed suit, from the raunchy You're The One That I Want (from the movie) to the sexually edgy A Little More Love (from the provocatively titled Totally Hot album). The raunchiness would reach an over-the-top peak with the overheated massive hit Physical, from late 1981.
Paul Nicholas - Heaven on the 7th Floor: I had to relisten to this one, and now I know why I forgot about it. Not very memorable. Nicholas is best known for playing evil Cousin Kevin in the movie of the Who's rock opera, Tommy.
Maxine Nightingale — Right Back Where We Started From, Lead Me On: Both are sweet, memorable late 1970s hits, but the first of these songs took a little too much musically from the earlier Northern Soul song Goodbye, Nothing to Say by the Javells featuring Nosmo King.
Harry Nilsson — Without You, Coconut: Nilsson was one of the most interesting recording artists of the late 1960s and 1970s, blessed with a gorgeous voice, endorsement by the Beatles, and a great deal of idiosyncratic creativity. In fact, some of my favourites of his, and which he wrote, were not even hits — One (which was a hit by Three Dog Night in a more aggressive version), and Daddy's Song (released in two very different versions, and also recorded by the Monkees for their movie Head). One of my frustrations regarding Nilsson was that his two biggest hits Everybody's Talkin' (from 1969) and Without You (from 1971) were not written by him, but at least the more eccentric calypso-styled Coconut was.
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band- Mr. Bojangles: A tear-jerker for dog lovers.
Kenny Nolan - I Like Dreamin': Another one of those syrupy, soppy but, for some reason, unforgettable hits from the late 1970s.
Next time: Artists and groups with the letter O.
