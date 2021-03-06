We now continue our look at the U.S. top-10 hits of the 1970s, with artists and groups beginning with the letters M and N.
Maria Muldaur - Midnight at the Oasis: One of those intimate hits which were sort of a precursor to what we would hear from the likes of Rickie Lee Jones later in the decade, and Norah Jones decades later.
Michael Martin Murphey - Wildfire: A gorgeously arranged song about a girl and horse who freeze to death. The line when the singer says their respective ghosts are coming for him is nicely intense.
Walter Murphy - A Fifth of Beethoven: A disco version of a well-known classical piece that, in theory, should have been offensive, but is actually irresistible.
Anne Murray - Snowbird, Danny's Song, You Won't See Me, You Needed Me: Murray is the closest Canada has had to a Karen Carpenter of Carpenters, although not quite up to the same level of intimacy. While the above hits are nice (especially the rearrangement of the Beatles' You Won't See Me), my favourite of her songs are her version of Talk It Over in The Morning (one of my favourite songs in general, but it only hit #57) and her 1970s live version of What About Me?, which only hit #64 (the late 1960s original, done for a small label, is a little clunky).
And now we enter the realm of the letter N.
Johnny Nash - I Can See Clearly Now: Nash, who passed away late last year, had a big impact by helping to popularize reggae in North America, not only via this 1972 hit but through the next one, a cover version of Bob Marley's Stir It Up, which hit #12.
David Naughton - Makin' It: An example of the weakness of some of the hits of the late 1970s. This was part of the movie Meatballs.
Nazareth - Love Hurts: I like the Everly Brothers original much better. This 1970s version is a classic example of oversinging. This group's version of Joni Mitchell's This Flight Tonight, which was unbelievably not a hit, has some nice musical tension.
Rick(y) Nelson - Garden Party: An, in my opinion, more effective coded survey of the rock landscape than Don McLean's American Pie, this one sparked by a negative reception Nelson allegedly got at an oldies concert at Madison Square Garden for playing newer songs. Some accounts say the booing was actually directed at police actions at the concert.
Randy Newman — Short People: If this song was controversial back in 1978 for seeming to denigrate the height-challenged (Newman denied that was the case), it could never, ever, ever, ever be released nowadays. I'm not wild about it because it's kind of a novelty song, and Newman wrote much better material.
The New Seekers — I'd Like To Teach The World to Sing: I caught some flak a couple of years ago on Facebook from the page of one of this group's female singers for opining that the group was bland. But that's happen when you sing a version of the Coca Cola commercial (with altered lyrics to remove references to the drink), considered one of the blandest songs of the decade. I prefer their more exciting (but bland in comparison) version of the Who's Pinball Wizard/See Me, Feel Me, which hit #29 and has great drumming.
Wayne Newton - Daddy Don't You Walk So Fast: The guiltiest of guilty... well, I can't really say pleasures. A very gooey hit.
As she has had many hits, we will stop here and resume with Olivia Newton-John next time.
