Joel Goldenberg: The 1970s top-10 hits review part 29

We now resume our look at the top-10 hits of the 1970s, with artists and groups beginning with the letter M.
Manfred Mann's Earth Band- Blinded By the Light: A lengthy classic rock transformation of a streetwise rock Bruce Springsteen song, with lots of great musical transitions, an instrumental intro possibly inspired by the instrumental intro of The Who's Baba O'Riley, and a sense of humour — the little bit of Chopsticks played during one musical transition.
Chuck Mangione- Feels So Good: The pop-ification of jazz.
The Manhattans-Kiss and Say Goodbye: A song I loved in the day (1976), with its Barry White-like smouldering spoken intro and its soaring musical vocals. For those so inclined, there's an "X-rated" (more like PG-13) version with an alternate, rather nasty intro that can be heard on YouTube.
Barry Manilow- Mandy, Could It Be Magic, I Write the Songs, Tryin' To Get The Feeling Again, Weekend in New England, Looks Like We Made It, Can't Smile Without You, Copacabana, Somewhere In The Night, Ships. Notwithstanding the critical arrows aimed at Manilow during his peak years and afterwards (including by a former Montreal Gazette columnist), there's no denying many of his songs have been earworms over the years. For instance, when I was in high school during the 1970s, if I did well on a test, Looks Like We Made It would play in my head. My only problem with some of Manilow's hits is that they included bombastic musical sections, which is why I enjoy the more restrained Mandy. I also prefer Donna Summer's version of Could It Be Magic, and the Carpenters' long-unreleased version of Tryin' To Get The Feeling Again — while the lyrics Manilow sang (he didn't write the song) could well be used in a Viagra commercial ("Doctor, my woman is coming back home late today/Could ya maybe give me something?/'Cause the feelin' is gone and I must get it back right away.") The Carpenters used alternate (the original), and in my opinion, more interesting lyrics. "At any moment he'll be walking through that door/But he won't find me behind it/'Cause the feeling is gone and just won't come back any more."
The Marmalade-Reflections Of My Life: One of my very favourite songs. Also one of the best sad songs I've ever heard, with a heck of a hook and superb musicianship.
Johnny Mathis and Deniece Williams - Too Much, Too Little, Too Late: A very cutesy guilty pleasure, especially with Williams' trademark vocal trills.
Curtis Mayfield- Freddie's Dead, Superfly: Two songs from the soundtrack of the movie Superfly, one of the best LPs of the 1970s. The movie itself....ehh.
C.W. McCall- Convoy: Take out the wispy background vocalists, and this novelty song about the Citizens Band Radio(CB) craze would be greatly improved.
Peter McCann-Do You Wanna Make Love?: This is one of the few hits I had to go to YouTube to recall before writing about it. Verdict- a typical late 1970s middle of the road sensitive ballad that sounds a bit like a 1970s TV show theme.
Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr.- You Don't Have To Be A Star (To Be In My Show): Another one of my very favourite 1970s hits — this song by the former members of the 5th Dimension is as appealing as Jigsaw's pop masterpiece Sky High.
Van McCoy-The Hustle: A very enjoyable, largely instrumental, disco hit. But I nearly worship this prolific producer and songwriter for penning and producing the Ad Libs' 1969 version of Giving Up, first made famous by Gladys Knight and the Pips.
Those taking close note will detect I skipped over Paul McCartney (and Wings). That's because almost the entire next installment of Retro Roundup will deal with his many, many top-10 hits. In the words made popular by new Biden administration press secretary Jen Psaki, we will "circle back" to Paul next time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.