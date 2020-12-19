Joel Goldenberg: The 1970s top-10 hits review part 24

We now resume our alphabetical survey of the U.S. top-10 hits of the 1970s, again this week with short, snappy reactions:
• Al Green: Let's Stay Together, Look What You Done For Me, I'm Still In Love With You, You Ought To Be With Me, Call Me (Come Back Home), Here I Am (Come And Take Me), Sha-La-La (Make Me Happy): The number of hits speaks for itself —if Otis Redding was the preeminent soul artist of the 1960s, Green was the same for the 1970s.
• Norman Greenbaum-Spirit in the Sky: An okay song with a unique guitar intro, but I've heard it too many times — a big God-rock hit.
• Larry Groce-Junk Food Junkie: A mildly fun novelty hit performed live — with certain types of headphones, the audience sounds like it's behind the listener.
• Henry Gross-Shannon: Of all Beach Boys-inspired songs, this is one of the best — Gross sounds like Brian and Carl Wilson, Mike Love and Bruce Johnston here.
• The Guess Who- American Woman, Share the Land, Clap For the Wolfman: This group was Canada's Beatles from These Eyes in the late 1960s to No Time, and then turned to classic rock starting with American Woman and Share the Land, and was still a prime singles group until the group's first dissolution in 1975.
And now, artists beginning with H:
• Daryl Hall and John Oates- Sara Smile, She's Gone and Rich Girl: This limited list is no indication of the massive success this marvelous duo experienced, as they hit the stratosphere in the 1980s — still, the soulful She's Gone is my favourite of their songs, and it became a top-10 three years after its initial release.
• Hamilton, Joe Frank and Reynolds- Don't Pull Your Love, Fallin' In Love: I love the chewy, bouncy production of the first big hit, and the nicely mellow sound of the second.
• Marvin Hamlisch-The Entertainer: Instrumental for the movie The Sting — heard it many times over the years, and very retro.
• Albert Hammond-It Never Rains in Southern California: Great hooky 1970s song, but I really like the lush Half A Million Miles From Home, which only made #87.
• Major Harris- Love Won't Let Me Wait: A soul song most famous for the sexual sounds throughout.
• George Harrison — My Sweet Lord, What Is Life, Give Me Love - (Give Me Peace On Earth): My Sweet Lord and Give Me Love are nicely spiritual, but What Is Life is absolutely timeless and a ray of musical sunshine.
• Isaac Hayes- Theme From Shaft: Probably the best blaxploitation movie song of all time, and another very popular karaoke performance song even though half of it is instrumental.
• Heart- Magic Man: Unconscionable... Crazy On You, Dreamboat Annie, Barracuda and Dog and Butterfly should have all gone top-10— great classic rock.
• Heatwave- Boogie Nights, The Groove Line: If there was a genre called "yacht funk," these songs would be prime examples — superbly, slickly performed, especially the intro of Boogie Nights.
• Dan Hill — Sometimes When We Touch: A Canadian guilty pleasure ballad, and a karaoke favourite.
• Hollies- Long Cool Woman (In A Black Dress), The Air That I Breathe: The first song is always compared to Creedence Clearwater Revival and the latter is impeccable pop, but their greatest hits are from the 1960s.
• Clint Holmes- Playground In My Mind: Yes, I know I think this should be icky (especially with the child chorus), but I remember hearing this song in the day (1973) and loving it — a very guilty pleasure.
• Rupert Holmes — Escape (The Pina Colada Song): Before this very 1970s song came out and was played ad nauseum (I still kind of like it, though), I had never heard of pina colada, so thank you Rupert for that slice of education.
• Honey Cone — Want Ads: Some critics compare this to the sound of the early Jackson 5, but I like it even better for its sassiness —my favourite of their songs is One Monkey Don't Stop No Show, which hit #15.
• Hot-Angel in Your Arms: Lighter than air.
• Hot Butter- Popcorn: Silly but fun instrumental.
Next time: Hot Chocolate and the I list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.