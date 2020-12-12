Joel Goldenberg: The 1970s top-10 hits review part 23

We now resume our alphabetical survey of the U.S. top-10 hits of the 1970s, again this week with short, snappy reactions:
• Gallery-Nice To Be With You: First heard this 1972 hit on a K-Tel album, which seems fitting — pleasant and slightly bland.
• Art Garfunkel- All I Know: Not the greatest song, but what a pristine voice.
• Leif Garrett-I Was Made for Dancin': I was made for blocking my ears from warmed-over disco like this.
• Marvin Gaye- What's Going On, Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology), Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler), Trouble Man, Let's Get It On, Got To Give It Up (Part 1): Genius, tortured but genius — from politics to sex to provocative movie themes to propulsive funk.
• Crystal Gayle- Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue: Cocktail pop of a sort from a country artist — very 1970s.
• Gloria Gaynor-Never Can Say Goodbye, I Will Survive: One of disco's best artists, but I've heard the latter song too many times — her version of Never Can Say Goodbye (the first hit version was by the Jackson 5) is marvelously propulsive.
• David Geddes- Run Joey Run: One of the worst of the "death genre" pop songs — more like a silly novelty song.
• Andy Gibb-I Just Want To Be Your Everything, (Love Is) Thicker Than Water, Shadow Dancing, An Everlasting Love, (Our Love) Don't Throw It All Away: Enormously effective late 1970s pop, and a big part of the winning streak of the Bee Gees at the time in terms of hit song output, in this case for their younger brother.
• Nick Gilder-Hot Child in the City: A mite New-Wavish, a mite sleazy thematically, but still catchy.
• Gary Glitter- Rock and Roll Part 2: Was a fairly effective sports anthem before Glitter's sexual sins involving minors tainted this song forever.
• Andrew Gold- Lonely Boy: A mix of slick yacht rock (immaculately performed rock songs) and story song about a young boy's alienation when his younger sister is born — very 1970s.
• Golden Earring-Radar Love: This only hit #13, and maybe it's lucky it didn't go higher — it's one of those songs that can prompt speeding in one's car.
• Dickie Goodman- Mr. Jaws: Goodman was famous for very funny novelty interview records in which the response was a snippet of an actual song — this track was funny, but not as effective as the 1950s Buchanan and Goodman records of the same genre, especially Buchanan and Goodman on Trial.
• Don Goodwin-This Is Your Song: Okay, I'm cheating again, this only hit #86, but this Paul Anka-written song is hook-filled perfect pop.
• Grand Funk Railroad: We're An American Band, The Loco-Motion, Some Kind of Wonderful, Bad Time: Song #1 is wonderfully anthemic, Song #2 is grating and inferior to the Little Eva original, Song #3 is an okay party record and Song #4 is one of all-time favourites in general.
• Grass Roots-Sooner or Later: This was a folk-rock group in the mid-1960s, but then progressed to punchy pop as the years passed, and Sooner Or Later was the last of their smashes and their only top-10 of the 1970s.
• Dobie Gray-Drift Away: One of the top performed karaoke songs, and for good reason — irresistible and fun and fairly easy to sing.
Next time: Al Green, the Guess Who and artists and groups starting with H.
