Joel Goldenberg: The 1970s top-10 hits review part 22: The one-sentence edition

We now resume our alphabetical survey of the U.S. top-10 hits of the 1970s, mostly this week with pithy one-sentence reactions
• Donna Fargo: Funny Face: In the realm of country music, with its cute and cuddly sound and heavy Southern accent to boot, you can't get more pop than this.
• Freddy Fender: Before the Next Teardrop Falls and Wasted Days and Wasted Nights: Thin gruel to my ears.
• Jay Ferguson: Thunder Island: Yacht rock with some mildly exciting passages.
• The 5th Dimension: One Less Bell To Answer, (Last Night) I Didn't Get To Sleep At All, If I Could Reach You: In the 1960s, they were the 5th Dimension, in the 1970s hit-wise, they were "Marilyn McCoo featuring the 5th Dimension" with some nicely classy pop material.
• Firefall: You Are the Woman: Flutes were one my least favourite instruments for 1970s songs, but at least they're not Saturday Night Live theme-style horns- see future John Lennon entry.
• First Class: Beach Baby- a nice British attempt to copy the Beach Boys style, but a) Brian Wilson is so much more than this type of music and b) Henry Gross did it better — see future Henry Gross entry.
• Five Man Electrical Band: Signs- Quite an effective hippie-era protest song from Canada with an ultra-catchy chorus.
• Five Stairsteps: O-o-h Child: Excellent, punchy soul song with great stereo panning on the drums— one of my favourite songs generally.
• Roberta Flack: The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face, Where Is The Love, Killing Me Softly With His Song, Feel Like Makin' Love, The Closer I Get To You: A sea change from gritty 1960s soul to an intimate, folkie like style — The Closer I Get To You, a duet with Donny Hathaway, is the most poignant as he committed suicide very soon after that song was a hit.
Fleetwood Mac: Go Your Own Way, Dreams, Don't Stop, You Make Loving Fun, Tusk: a) Another candidate for Beatles of the 1970s in terms of music quality and innovation and b) why the heck did the bewitching Rhiannon only reach #11?
Floaters: Float On- Exquisitely produced astrological soul.
King Floyd: Groove Me- a nice remnant of 1960s-style soul grit.
Dan Fogelberg- Longer: Yacht ballad with a beautiful horn part.
Foreigner: Feels Like the First Time, Cold As Ice, Hot Blooded, Double Vision- not bad classic rock, but it all feels kind of "Cold As Ice," — that song, incidentally, has a great DVD-Audio surround mix.
4 Seasons- Who Loves You, December 1963 (Oh What A Night)- This group's 1970s hits were extremely different in tone than their poppy 1960s top-10s, are considered a guilty pleasure and I don't care, I'll listen to those two songs repeatedly.
Four Tops- Keeper of the Castle, Ain't No Woman (Like the One I've Got) — After a few years of low-charters on Motown, a couple of big hits on ABC Records, the latter is a nicely punchy production with Levi Stubbs' passionate lead vocals.
Foxy-Get Off: Sorry, the opening is a room-clearer and the whole song is abrasive.
Peter Frampton- Show Me The Way, Do You Feel Like We Do, I'm In You: The first two are from the best-selling Frampton Comes Alive, which I kept hearing about in high school and ignored for years with some regret, the third was a weak studio album title track follow-up.
Aretha Franklin: Bridge Over Troubled Water, Spanish Harlem, Rock Steady, Day Dreaming, Until You Come Back To Me (That's What I'm Gonna Do)-All great, but her version of Simon and Garfunkel's Bridge Over Troubled Water is Aretha's artistic peak.
Free-All Right Now: Unforgettable classic rock.
Free Movement-I've Found Someone Of My Own: Quintessential early 1970s pop-soul, highly recommended.
Friends of Distinction: Love Or Let Me Be Lonely: Ditto the entry just above.
Frijid Pink: The House of the Rising Sun: OK acid rock version of the folk standard, but nothing beats the big Animals hit from '64.
Next:The 1970s hits beginning with G.
