Joel Goldenberg: The 1970s top-10 hits review part 21, major Beach Boys update

Before we resume our survey of the U.S. top-10 hits, some notes, including a major Beach Boys update.
• As readers of this column will know, we have chronicled the ongoing saga of the planned Beach Boys box set Feel Flows, which will feature outtakes and live material from 1969 to 1971, the period in which the band released and recorded much additional material for the acclaimed albums Sunflower (1970) and Surf's Up (1971).
Word was, from Beach Boys insider Howie Edelson, that the set is sublime and game changing in terms of perceptions of the group, which formed nearly 60 years ago. Edelson also informed the group a couple of months ago that something was holding up the set and there was no release date for it.
In the last couple of weeks, Beach Boys fans on Internet chat forums like Smiley Smile were informed that the box set was a go again. And this past week, they got even more solid information.
Founding group member Al Jardine told a Facebook show hosted by group associate Billy Hinsche that there is a new release date for Feel Flows, May or June of 2021. This is, of course, wonderful news, but disappointing for those who wanted the set out this year. Also, in the last few years, the band has been releasing outtakes of material recorded 50 years before, at least on streaming sites, to extend their copyright. What is to be done this year for material recorded in 1970?
One intriguing incident did take place. Smiley Smile members noted that the allmusic.com site had a Beach Boys entry enigmatically called "1970 release," featuring 64 30-second song snippets of 1969-70 material, including alternate mixes of already released songs and songs never before released. Then, not long afterwards, that allmusic.com page disappeared, but not before all the snippets were recorded and featured in a couple of YouTube videos.
The history of the Beach Boys, whether through their unreleased material or internal squabbles, has always been filled with intrigue. Watch this space for further developments.
• I am a subscriber to the YouTube Music and Spotify streaming sites, and a strange issue has come up with the former. When I listen to particular 1960s songs via YouTube Music on a computer, they are in full fidelity stereo; but when I listen to the same exact songs via my phone, they are in lo-fi mono. I have asked the site to address this issue.
And now to the top-10 hits of the 1970s:
Yvonne Elliman: This artist's one top-10 hit of the 1970s was provided to her by the Bee Gees when that group was at a recording, chart and songwriting peak. If I Can't Have You, from the mega-selling soundtrack for Saturday Night Fever, is immediately appealing and sweet. But Elliman is equally well known for her hit song from the musical Jesus Christ Superstar, the yearning I Don't Know How to Love Him, which surprisingly only reached #25 on the charts. She also did a version of the Bee Gees' Love Me, which in my opinion is better than the original, and has a nice musical key change. This song reached #14.
The Emotions: This female soul group had some nice hits on the Stax/Volt family of labels, but they hit huge on Columbia with the propulsive Best of My Love (which I'm sure was sometimes confused with the laid-back Eagles song of nearly the same name) and the collaboration with Earth Wind and Fire, the disco classic Boogie Wonderland, with the immortal lyric, "ha, ha..!"
England Dan and John Ford Coley: One of the reigning kings of the genre called Yacht Rock (slick, impeccably played pop), they ruled with hits like I'd Really Love To See You Tonight, Nights Are Forever Without You, We'll Never Have To Say Goodbye Again and Love is the Answer. They were definitely on the softer side of the Yacht Rock genre, especially compared to a band like Steely Dan. And, of course, as a kid, I wrongly thought some of the lyrics to I'd Really Love To See You Tonight were "I'm not talking about the linen," when they were really "I'm not talking about movin' in." I blame the group for placing the wrong emphasis on the second syllable of "movin'," but perhaps it was musically necessary.
David Essex: This British artist's one top-10 hit, Rock On, was retro and futuristic at the same time — thematically and somewhat soundwise, it evokes the rockabilly era of the 1950s, but purely soundwise, it's eerie and atmospheric and likely sounded great in its quadraphonic mix.
Exile: Kiss You All Over was pleasant yacht-rock pop, but the group them went country in the 1980s.
Next time: The F list, starting with Donna Fargo.
