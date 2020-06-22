Joel Goldenberg: The 1970s top-10 hits review part 2

Here is the next installment of Retro Roundup's evaluation of the top-10 hits of the Billboard U.S. charts from the 1970s:
Ambrosia: This American group started off as a progressive band, but with pop sensibilities. They even performed an interesting cover version of the Beatles' Magical Mystery Tour for the movie All This and World War II, which is not officially available for streaming (except for a live version), although the original can be easily accessed on YouTube. But their one top-10 hit of the decade, How Much I Feel heralded their turn to slick yacht-rock (basically sophisticated adult pop of the 1970s and 1980s), and one of the best examples of it, too — beautifully crafted.
America: It's a well-known fact that when America's A Horse With No Name hit the charts, many music fans thought it was Neil Young's latest single, including Neil's own father. What's even funnier is that while Neil's Heart of Gold hit #1 on Feb. 5, 1972, A Horse With No Name hit #1 exactly two weeks later, which must have caused even more confusion. America, unlike Neil, went on to have several more top-10 1970s hits, including I Need You, Ventura Highway, Tin Man (at which point Beatles producer George Martin helmed America's recordings as well), Lonely People and the very Beatles-like (guitar-wise) Sister Golden Hair. For some reason, many critics despise America, with one book listing their greatest hits LP as one of the 50 worst records of all time. I'm not sure why — the hits are all perfectly pleasant folkie-pop that music fans of a certain age remember fondly.
Lynn Anderson: Anderson's Rose Garden, a cover of a Joe South song, is on the short list of songs I remember from when I was very young. One of the best, most infectious country cross-over hits, and from what I can tell of the quadraphonic four-channel mix posted on YouTube, that version seems to even further multi-track her vocals and have at least one instrument travel from speaker to speaker in an interesting effect. Interestingly, Anderson's (#74 Pop, but #2 Country) version of Carpenters' Top of the World (then only an album track by the originators) prompted Karen and Richard to remix and re-record their version, and that hit #1 Pop.
Paul Anka: Anka, a teen music prodigy, had loads of pure pop top-10 hits in the late 1950s, beginning with Diana, until 1961, but then the hits started to fade, not only because his original record company (ABC-Paramount) was competing with his then-current songs on RCA Victor, but because of the changing music scene with the onset of the Beatles, Beach Boys and numerous other more rock-oriented groups. Then, in 1974 and 1975, similar to fellow 1950s prodigy Neil Sedaka's resurgence, Anka hit again with a series of top-10 hits in a more adult-oriented style. Again, critics seemed to not like (You're) Having My Baby, One Man Woman/One Woman Man, I Don't Like to Sleep Alone and Times of Your Life, but rock critics shouldn't be writing about that form of pop — they can't relate to it. Some of the above recordings were enhanced by the great singing of Odia Coates.
Apollo 100: Joy is, suitably, especially from the band's name, a somewhat cool, somewhat cheesy, spacey rock version of a Bach classical piece.
Argent: Hold Your Head Up is yet another example of very accessible prog rock, with loads of special effects thrown in. Listeners have their choice of the long album track or the very edited single version.
Atlanta Rhythm Section: This was quite the group, as some members had played with Roy Orbison in the 1960s and were themselves highly acclaimed as The Candymen, and were also part of the late-1960s pop group The Classics IV, famous for the very nice ballad Traces. Their own top-10 hits, So In To You and the risqué Imaginary Lover, were slick yacht rock with a somewhat funky and Southern edge to them. Notable, they redid the Classic IV's Spooky, which hit #17 and the intro of which sounds like the record or CD is skipping.
Average White Band: A supremely funky group that was marvelled for the fact that its members were all white and Scottish. Their largely instrumental Pick Up the Pieces, which went to #1, could have been by one of James Brown's bands. Then tragedy struck as drummer Robbie McIntosh died of a drug overdose. The following top-10 hit Cut the Cake, was not nearly as compelling and a little corny. The group replaced McIntosh with Steve Ferrone, who is black, which likely prompted the group to be eventually known as AWB rather than their original full name.
Next time:The B-list (alphabetically) of hits begins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.