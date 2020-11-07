Joel Goldenberg: The 1970s top-10 hits review part 18

We now resume our survey of the top-10 hits, this week in a minimalist style But a note first.
•I've been writing recently about a virtual surround efefct I've been getting from my Sony boombox-type stereo that's located in my small bedroom, and which may be producing the effect as a result of my room's acoustics. Elements like backing vocals and strings seem to be radiated to beside me, right or left, and what sounds like two feet behind me.
Another reason might be what remasterer Steve Hoffman, on his music forum, has recommended to music enthusiasts, positioning speakers a particular way in which elements of songs whose phase has been inverted provide the "behind you and over your shoulder" effect. His default song in terms of speaker testing is the stereo mix of the Kinks' Waterloo Sunset and its backing vocals. My choice is the Beatles' It's All Too Much on the Yellow Submarine album and George Harrison's lead vocal.
Try it out, but said dead centre as the point of the triangle set-up..
And now the top-10s:
• Neil Diamond:
Cracklin' Rosie: Bouncy, punchy, his best of the 1970s.
I Am, I Said: A mite pompous.
Song Sung Blue: From my favourite ND album Moods, but not my favourite song from it. Too middle-of-the-road.
Longfellow Serenade: Not sure what the lyric "c'mon baby ride" has to do with Longfellow, but this is a snazzy track.
You Don't Bring Me Flowers with Barbra Streisand: A bit pompous and a guilty pleasure, but you can't look away. A definite chemistry there.
• Dire Straits:
Sultans of Swing: A very innovative and long classic rock track, but the singing style by Mark Knopfler is not my cup of tea.
• Disco Tex and the Sex-O-Lettes:
Get Dancin': Go away.
• Dr. Hook
Sylvia's Mother: An (unintentioonally?) funny break-up song — from their novelty era.
Cover of the Rolling Stone: How could Rolling Stone Magazine refuse to put this band on its cover after such a hilarious request? And they didn't refuse.
Only Sixteen: From their more pop era. A very '70s kind of hangdog version of the Sam Cooke song.
Sharing the Night Together: Pure light pop. Was this a novelty band?
When You're In Love With A Beautiful Woman: More pure pop with a hint of disco and a pinch of guilty pleasure.
• Dr. John
Right Place Wrong Time: The vocal is pure New Orleans, but the backing is very ear-catching and urgent-sounding funk, especially the instrumental intro.
• Joe Dolce
Shaddap You Face: My memory must be faulty, because I could have sworn this was a hit in at least 1979, but it was actually late 1980. I also thought it was a U.S. top 10, it reached #53 — but as it turns out, it was a Quebec #1 hit for 12 weeks.
• Bo Donaldson and the Heywoods:
Billy Don't Be A Hero: Pure pop and a guilty pleasure about a soldier who didn't heed his girlfriend's advice to not needlessly risk his life. The British group Paper Lace did it first.
• The Doobie Brothers
Long Train' Runnin': Absolutely amazing musicianship and the peak of their Mark I (pre-yacht rock with Michael McDonald) era.
Black Water: Absolutely amazing a capella vocals at the close that should be heard in its quadraphonic (four-channel) mix.
What A Fool Believes: If there is a top-10 of yacht rock (as in ultra slick) songs, this belongs on it. The best song of the Doobies' McDonald period.
Carl Douglas
Kung Fu Fighting: I used to think this was a worthless novelty hit capitalizing on the early 1970s kung fu craze, but it's actually has a pretty wicked funk groove.
The Dramatics
Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get: Great Stax funk instrumentally and vocally.
In the Rain: A very atmospheric ballad.
Ronnie Dyson
(If You Let Me Make Love To You Then) Why Can't I Touch You?: Very long title, and a kind of blah song.
Next time: The Eagles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.