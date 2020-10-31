Joel Goldenberg: The 1970s top-10 hits review part 17

Before we resume our survey of the top-10 hits of the 1970s, a few notes:
• There's positive news regarding the future release of the Beach Boys Feel Flows box set of 1969-71-era recordings, which was held back for reasons unknown. Band insider Howie Edelson posted last week on the Smiley Smile forum, "Things are good. It's moving forward." Forum members and other Beach Boys fans are newly hopeful.
• There's a fairly new "surround sound via headphones" technology that competes with the vertical surround for smartphone feature Dolby Atmos Music. Sony has produced 360 Reality Audio, which purports to place instruments in numerous spots in the headphone listening space. Those who want to use it have to subscribe to the hi-fi music subscription services Deezer or Tidal, and to hear the sound at its best, to buy pretty expensive Sony headphones and download an app in which the user takes a picture of his or her ears to optimize the listening experience.
I decided to give Deezer and 360 Reality Audio a try using my inexpensive Philips bluetooth headphones. As a surround sound fanatic, I was not impressed. Yes, the sound was in different spots, but the audio was a bit fuzzy and sounded different in an unappealing way. Apparently, Sony used many Columbia albums that were mixed for quadraphonic (four-channel) sound in the 1970s, but quad was a horizontal and depth-based surround sound, while 360 has a much more limited soundstage. Deezer itself provides slightly better sound than Spotify and YouTube Music on inexpensive headphones, but I'm sticking with the latter two.
• In the "old days" of record collecting, one had to spend a great deal and do a lot of searching to find desirable recordings, especially older albums that were only available as pricey imports or rare long out of print singles that are now highly prized collector's items
Of course, between streaming and YouTube videos, almost everything ever recorded is easy to find, which brings up a new dilemma, how to create a playlist. I've done my own favourite songs (wonderful), everything pop, rock, country and soul in English recorded between 1965 and 1975 (too overwhelming, had to stop quickly), and my current very enjoyable playlist compiles the hits of 1965. But not just the most famous — the top-100 in pop, country, rhythm and blues and adult contemporary, a total of 1,197 songs. My source is the superb Billboard book Across the Charts: The 1960s. I really hope a 1970s edition is published.
And now, the top-10s:
John Denver: This gentle folkie had numerous top-10 hits in the 1970s, despite being mercilessly mocked by critics. I enjoy his early 1970s hits, especially Take Me Home, Country Roads (via the Olivia Newton-John version, it was my homesickness anthem during my first sleep away camp experience in 1975), the Colorado anthem Rocky Mountain High, the warm and sincere Sunshine On My Shoulders and the very touching song dedicated to his then-wife, Annie's Song. Back Home Again is all right too, but the live "hoedown" Thank God I'm A Country Boy was a bit cringeworthy, especially to true country artists. I am less enamoured of Denver's last two huge hits, which were on the same single, I'm Sorry and Calypso. They lacked his early warmth and reflected his interests, such as the work of Jacques Cousteau. On the other hand, I do like Denver's last top-20 hit, Fly Away, which has gorgeous backing vocals by Olivia Newton-John. I also liked Denver's comedic acting in his movie with George Burns, Oh God! Denver died far too young while piloting an experimental plane, a passion reflected in his 1976 #29 song Looking For Space.
Deodato: This Brazilian artist was Kool and the Gang's producer, but he also had a hit of his own with a funky version of the Richard Strauss composition and 2001: A Space Odyssey theme Also Sprach Zarathustra. Of course, a few years later, the artist Meco discoized and funked up the Star Wars theme, to great success. This is also why the Hooked on Classics LPs came to be.
Teri DeSario: This Miami singer scored with a very sweet version of the Barbara Mason 1960s hit Yes I'm Ready, in a nice duet with K.C. of Sunshine Band fame. Very pleasant.
The Detroit Emeralds: This soul group had no top-10 hits, but their early-1970s single Feel the Need, one of the most joyous songs I've ever heard, should have scored. It didn't even chart in the top-100. A less effective re-recording hit #90 in 1977.
William DeVaughn: His soulful Be Thankful For What You Got is nicely slinky, but a bit too subtle.
Barry DeVorzon: One of the few big hits with three different titles, his one top-10 is an exceptionally poignant and cinematic instrumental. As Cotton's Dream, it was in the movie Bless the Beasts and Children (also the title of a Carpenters hit), then it became the theme of the soap opera The Young and the Restless and lastly became Nadia's Theme, as it accompanied the amazing gymnastics of Romania's Nadia Comaneci at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal.
Next time: Neil Diamond and others.
Log In
