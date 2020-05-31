Joel Goldenberg: Retro Roundup's least favourite songs

A little less than a year ago, Retro Roundup concluded a list of our favourite songs from A to Z, a venture that took years to complete.
The following list of our least favourite songs will only take one column to complete. Here we go!
• Morris Albert-Feelings: This was a big hit, but I have despised it since its release in 1975, a time when I was not especially into music. I found it to be smarmy and heavy handed, especially with the echo on Albert's voice. Having listened to many of the top hits of the 1970s, I can say that the public's taste started to seriously drop off in spots in 1974 or so, and this song was a prime example of the deterioration in purchase choices.
• Hurricane Smith- Oh Babe What Would You Say: This is a sort of 1920s revival song, which itself isn't a negative point — there were plenty of 1920s-styled songs in the late 1960s and early 1970s that were cool and cute. The problem was Smith's voice, it was like nails on a chalkboard. I guess this was also a time (1972) when the public liked irritating novelty songs. The singer's real name was Norman Smith, and he was an early engineer for the Beatles — his legacy should be more connected to that achievement.
• The Who-Did You Steal My Money: The Who is my favourite classic rock group, but they were not free from inferior songs, they just had very few. This song, from 1981's Face Dances, is in itself not that bad and not that good either. What sinks it for me is the irritating background vocals, in which the title is sung in a very staccato and thus irritating way. It didn't help that most of the Face Dances album had a fairly bland atmosphere — as I wrote recently, the album should have been a Pete Townshend solo effort.
• The Who-I've Known No War: This song is from 1982's It's Hard, which I generally find to be more musically interesting than Face Dances, even though some of its songs are worse than that album. This song gets my failing grade partially because Rolling Stone magazine's misguided five-star rating for this album singled out this song. "The key to the album is I’ve Known No War, a song that could become an anthem to our generation much the way Won’t Get Fooled Again did a decade ago," the review said.
Where do I begin? To mention this song in the same sentence as one of the best, most powerful and perfectly constructed songs of all time is sacrilege enough. But when you actually listen to I’ve Known No War, it comes off as grand production-wise, but as a statement...ehhhh.
Then again, one must remember that this period was when Ronald Reagan was President of the United States and Margaret Thatcher was Prime Minister of England, and Rolling Stone's review of this and especially the Clash's Sandinista album were coloured by an enthusiastic and passionate anti-war and anti-Reagan-Thatcher attitude, and both albums must have seemed to the reviewers like effective responses to those leaders. The Sandinista review was especially emphatic, but in that case, because of the quality of the songs, and the group's ambition in creating a three-LP set of varied musical styles, the five-star review was very well deserved and it prompted me to buy Sandinista.
• The Beatles- Mr. Moonlight: This is on many Beatle fans "least-liked song" list. Not only is this cover version of a Dr. Feelgood and the Interns song rather draggy, the organ sounds like it's being played in a cheap hotel dining room musical venue, and the vocals have a grating sound.
• The Beach Boys- It's Getting Late: This is my favourite pop group, but my least favourite period of their career was the 1980s, at least beginning in 1985 and their The Beach Boys album. This was the era in which some of their songs had irritating sax solos although, and while this is sacrilege to many, I don't mind their big hit Kokomo. The above-listed song, from the 1985 album, just sounds too 1980s and has irritating and synthesized-sounding background vocals. It sounds more like a Carl Wilson solo song, and not an especially great one, than a Beach Boys song.
(Speaking of irritating background vocals, some Beach Boys fans hate the back-and-forth vocals on their 1980 cover of Chuck Berry's School Days, but they match the spirit of the song.)
Glad I got the above hated songs off my chest. Positivity returns in the next column.
