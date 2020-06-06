Joel Goldenberg: Retro Roundup's favourite outtakes

A musical milestone took place in the late 1980s with the unofficial release of LPs and CDs called Ultra Rare Trax, a series of unreleased Beatles recordings of mostly stellar audio quality.
While there had been Beatle bootlegs in the past, most of them had concentrated on the many hours of the tedious January 1969 Get Back sessions, the recordings they made especially for the BBC from 1962 to 1965, a few studio outtakes and some live work.
But as a a result of a miscreant smuggling material out of the EMI vault, we got to hear such gems as Leave My Kitten Alone (a Beatles For Sale outtake), a very different version of I'm Looking Through You (Rubber Soul), an early version of One After 909 (from the session that produced the From Me To You/Thank You Girl single), the interesting George Harrison song Not Guilty (from the sessions for the White Album) and a version of the song Something with a lengthy instrumental coda which John Lennon later used for his solo song Remember (Abbey Road), amongst others.
As equally interesting bootlegs emerged with recordings from other groups, record companies leaped in and released their own compilations of outtakes, some to compete with bootlegs, and others to protect the copyright of 50-plus year-old recordings.
The result has been a treasure trove of songs that had unjustly, in my opinion, been kept under wraps. Here are my favourite outtakes that have seen the light of day:
• The Beach Boys-Can't Wait Too Long/Been Way Too Long: I've read many books on the Beach Boys, but one aspect of their musical progression has gone largely unexplained. It's well known that after the sessions for what had been the extremely innovative Smile sessions collapsed, Brian Wilson scaled things back and produced such albums as Smiley Smile, Wild Honey and Friends, which were far simpler musically.
And yet, during this period, as has been made clear through releases over the years, Brian seemed to make tentative returns to more complex recordings — these included the cover version of Old Man River/Old Folks At Home, Time To Get Alone (meant for the group Redwood, which became Three Dog Night), an early version of Cool, Cool Water and Can't Wait Too Long/Been Way Too Long. The latter song was worked on for at least a year, off and on in 1967 and 1968, and what exists is a masterpiece of harmonic beauty and numerous key changes. A finished product could have been one of the group's very best recordings. A part of the song was re-recorded as a very nice introduction to Brian Wilson's solo song Midnight's Another Day.
• The Beatles-Soldier of Love: This cover of an Arthur Alexander song was one of many cover versions that the Beatles performed for the BBC, but never released on album. While Alexander recorded the song in his usual empathetic, almost mournful style, the Beatles Beatleized it and the result was a superbly exuberant recording. This definitely should have been re-recorded in the studio for their first or second album.
•The Who-A Man With Money: This Everly Brothers song was recorded by the group both in the studio and for the BBC . While I can see that the studio recording would not have fit well thematically on any Who album, it's still a masterful recordings with plenty of the group's trademark musical tension.
• Elvis Presley — Bridge Over Troubled Water: The studio master recording has been released many times, first with overdubbed applause at the end, and then unaltered. Some critics have called this the definitive version of the Simon and Garfunkel song. But the first take of this song, only recently released, is a lot less showy and displays a beautiful vulnerability.
• The Rolling Stones- Miss You: Yes, this song is a very well-known #1 hit and was a perfect mix of rock and disco. But the rare 12" single version, with extra lyrics, has even more swagger.
• Abba — Happy Hawaii: This was a rare instance of an outtake being released around the same time as the finished recording. The song was revamped as the song Why Did It Have To Be Me, but to me the original recording is far more fun and bouncy, and more elaborate, while the song released on the Arrival LP has a slightly stale rock sound.
