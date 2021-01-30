Joel Goldenberg: From Elvis in Nashville

We interrupt our weekly look at the top-10 hits of the 1970s to take a look at a recently released box set, From Elvis In Nashville.
The four-CD set's title is a takeoff of the famous 1969 album From Elvis in Memphis, the contents of which have been heralded for decades as a major part of Presley's comeback after years of mediocre and (in many cases) poorly recorded movie soundtracks. These sessions were chronicled in great detail, with all takes of every song recorded at American Sound Studios in early 1969 (which also made up the contents of the Back in Memphis LP, parts of budget albums and stand-alone singles), on a 2019 5-CD set.
On the latest box set, five days of sessions in June and one day in September 1970 recorded at RCA's studios in Nashville are chronicled. Those songs made up about half of the That's the Way It Is LP, the entire Elvis Country album, the whole Love Letters From Elvis album, a couple of songs from the Elvis Now LP and some stand alone singles.
The liner notes of From Elvis in Nashville point out that the June 1970 sessions have been overlooked by many music historians, and this is true. And here's why — they were not presented coherently — as mentioned above, they made up half of what was seen by many as a concert movie soundtrack, the entirety of what seemed to be a country concept album and an album with the least worthy songs of the sessions grouped together.
In my mind, the songs not only deserved much higher acclaim, not least because Elvis Presley's singing voice reached its second peak (the first peak was 1961), not only in quality but in commitment. His voice was glorious on the 1968 TV special and the 1969 sessions, but in a rougher way. The 1970 sessions displayed a smoother but still impassioned vocal with seemingly unlimited capabilities.
The four CD set has two sections — the first two discs are the master takes of the 40 songs recorded in five days in early June 1970 and one day that September, but without the later string, horn and background vocal overdubs added by producer Felton Jarvis. The latter two discs are alternate takes, with incomplete parts because of mistakes, that are in themselves illuminating in that the listener hears the vocal approach being worked out. There are also some humourous uncensored moments. One is when, before a take of the operatic-like standard Rags to Riches, Elvis utters guttural sounds and says he's acting "apes--t."
But I'm concentrating more on the first two discs, and in some ways, they are a revelation. The session tapes have been remixed to highlight Elvis's voice, and proves even more than on the completed recordings how well he was singing at that point in time. One example — I have written before that Take 1 of Paul Simon's Bridge Over Troubled Water, with a restrained and more vulnerable vocal and a flawless performance throughout, is better than the released vocal performance, which I found overblown and Vegas-y.
Boy, was I wrong. I still prefer Take 1, but the stripping of the overdubs on the released version shows Elvis was taking a more gospel-like approach on his second vocal attempt, and the energy and oomph of his performance here is breathtaking and puts to shame today's singers who need technology like Auto-Tune to sound good.
Readers at this point might think I would be faulting Elvis's producer and RCA Victor for adding those overdubs, and they'd be partially right. Some of the pop recordings sound more organic with just Elvis and the band, and the country recordings benefit without the sometimes overbearing horns on the Elvis Country album.
But the opposite is true as well. The somewhat bizarre and wordy religious song Life needed its quasi-psychedelic additions. And the absolute worst song of the sessions, the very middle-of-the-road This Is Our Dance, actually sounds worse with just Elvis and the studio band, because it doesn't deserve Elvis's great vocal and an organic approach. It actually needs the string overdubs to accurately display how garish a song it is.
Sadly, after this absolute vocal peak, while Elvis returned to Nashville the next year (1971) to perform folk songs, piano ballads, gospel and Christmas songs, his voice was more diminished for some reason. And yet, it's quite possible a similar box set of those sessions could prove me wrong.
