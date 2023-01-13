As part Le Mois du français à la CSEM, which is taking place throughout January at the English Montreal School Board, Francis Choiniere returned to FACE School downtown to talk to students about his career.
Choiniere was only 18 when he co-founded The Orchestre Philharmonique et choeur des mélomanes (OPCM) to help unify his two great passions, choral and symphonic music, after identifying an opportunity in Montreal for large-scale works with choir and orchestra to be presented more frequently by ensembles. The choir now counts nearly 80 members and is a mélange of music enthusiasts and professional core singers. They will begin 2023 on Friday, January 20 at the Maison Symphonique by presenting a concert version of Puccini's La Bohème, which will star Andrew Haji (Rodolfo) and Myriam Leblanc (Mimi) accompanied by 60 musicians and 120 singers from the OPCM and the Petits Chanteurs du Mont-Royal.
“I grew up in Montreal, having gone to FACE School for 11 years where I was regularly part of a choir and concert band,” Choiniere said. “From that early age I was singing, playing piano and trumpet and composing my own music. I did my studies in piano at Marianopolis College, where I developed a passion for conducting. It was during my studies that I co-founded the OPCM. I later completed a bachelors in composition and a masters in conducting both at McGill.
“Music was part of my home from a young age. We grew up in a musical family, having each learned the piano, and had our basic conservatory education. As I developed an interest for composition, I was inspired to listen to more and more music which led me to study and learn from the masterworks of the great composers like Ravel, Puccini and Stravinsky. My goal now is to continue to develop classical music audiences and creating unique events that engage the community.”
Besides the OPCM, Choiniere conducts elsewhere and produces shows. The latter includes such large spectacles as Lord of The Rings, Star Wars, Titantic and Fantasia at the Place des Arts.
Choiniere grew up in a bilingual home and speaks both English and French fluently. He chose the English sector of FACE. He was very well received by the students, who came from both the English and French sectors. They were in fact truly inspired by his success at such a young age and asked many questions. EMSB Pedagogical Consultant Nicolas Doyon moderated the session.
For tickets to the show go to the Place des arts website or call 514-842-2112 or 1 866-842-2112.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.