You certainly made my day: A poetic review of Engelbert Humperdinck in concert

LUANN thibodeau

Special to FYi

Enge, what can I say?

For the fans in Montréal, your show certainly made their day.

From the intro to the end,

You were great, on that I don’t pretend.

You looked so dashing and debonair,

As we waited for your voice to fill the air.

You entered stage right singing Ain’t It Funny How Time Slips Away,

And throughout the show, from perfection you did not stray.

Your voice was spot on and ever so strong.

How wonderful it was when you asked the audience to sing along.

You sang many of your greatest songs which did delight.

And added some new ones that shined brightly that night.

Can’t Take My Eyes Off You

Listening to your rendition made us anything but blue.

And How Can You Mend a Broken Heart;

Your version caused many a tear to start.

You kicked it into overdrive with The First, The Last, My Everything.

And adding your cowboy hat made you glow brighter than the most expensive bling.

As you sang it, you gracefully danced across the floor.

Is it any wonder why it’s you that your friends adore?

The audience was singing and dancing in their seats.

And tapping their feet to your rendition — it’s great and can’t be beat.

The last new song that you introduced, I Only Have Eyes For You

You nailed it; it’s a complete coup.

You said how much you love it and used to sing it when you were a little boy.

Oh, hearing the pride in your voice brought me great joy.

And you were so funny when you said it was first sung (but not by you) in 1935.

Well of course it wasn’t you — in that year you weren’t even alive 😅.

The new fan favourite that you wrote many years ago

for your darling wife Patricia, Everywhere I Go;

Thank you for sharing it with us,

It’s a gift that to us you did bestow.

I’m not ashamed to say that it made me cry,

And throughout the audience, there wasn’t a dry eye.

I know that Patricia was smiling down from Heaven above,

Smiling for the man that she will always love.

Many of your greatest hits were included in the song set.

Better than them, it never does get.

You also included a medley with several short clips,

All bringing us back through the years on a nostalgic trip.

And speaking of nostalgia, A Man Without Love and its newborn fame.

You made its return to the top of the charts seem as easy as a child’s game.

The reason for the renewed success of the song you recorded 54 years ago

is the Marvel series Moon Knight.

To see a new generation of young fans who realize just how great you are

brings me so much pleasure and delight.

The song that is your motto, Don’t Let The Old Man In,

I know that you never will, I say with a huge grin.

And of course, no show would ever be complete

without the big one that launched your career

into and beyond the stratosphere.

Just hearing the intro makes me smile from ear to ear.

Release Me, the blockbuster recorded 55 years ago,

I’m so grateful for it because to the world, you it did show.

Without it we wouldn’t even know who you are,

Our favorite, The GOAT (Greatest of All Time), the man who shines brighter than the brightest star.

You closed out the show with For the Good Times.

When you start it, the bells in my heart begin to chime.

It marked the end of a fantastic night.

A night that in my heart, beautiful memories you did write.

Those fortunate enough to receive a warm handshake,

Have a special memory that you did make.

And anyone who was blessed to catch one of your signature red hankies,

Went home anything but cranky.

With you donning your red boxer’s robe and saying thank you to the crowd,

We all stood and cheered oh so loud.

Cheering and applauding to says thanks to you.

Yes, you’re THE BEST, it’s so true.

Buoyed with the music still playing in our ears,

We left with the memories that will live forever, through the years.

There is no way that I can ever thank you enough,

But I’ll keep trying to find the right stuff.

So, until I can find it I simply will say,

A huge THANK YOU,

because along with the others at the shows,

you certainly made my day.

— By LuAnn M Thibodeau, 11/11/22