WWE star Sami Zayn felt the love in his hometown

A.J. Solomon

FYi

It’s been a crazy year for Montreal’s Sami Zayn. From floating around the mid-card with not much success, to being in the main event, battling in his hometown for the title, he has had nothing short of an incredible bounce back. Zayn’s really grabbed the attention of fans around the world and has yet to let go of it since he became entangled in a highly emotional storyline with one of the most successful World Wrestling Entertainment factions in recent history — the Bloodline.

Helmed by the Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns, flanked by his cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso, as well as their younger brother Solo Sikoa, the Bloodline has been nothing short of unstoppable. Zayn initially had started out as a member of the Bloodline, before he turned on Roman Reigns at this year’s Royal Rumble event, after months of teasing that a breakup would inevitably come. Now public enemy number one in the face of the champion, the underdog Zayn issued a challenge to take Reigns’ beloved Undisputed WWE Universal titles at the recent Elimination Chamber event held at the Bell Centre in his hometown of Montreal.

Born Rami Sebei, Zayn grew up in Laval in a Syrian Canadian household. Zayn had been a fan of wrestling for a long time and was trained by several teachers, including former WWE superstar Savio Vega. While it is public knowledge that he is married, Zayn tends to keep his personal life separate from his career. In 2017, he started the Sami for Syria fund; a non-profit, non-political, professional organization to help the Syrian American Medical Society, and to date has raised over $91,000.

Zayn started his career on the independent scene in various promotions like IWS (International Wrestling Syndicate) where he debuted in 2002, PWG (Pro Wrestling Guerrilla), and Ring of Honor, under the ring name ‘El Generico. Alongside his best friend, and future rival, Kevin Steen (now Kevin Owens), the duo found success and were both offered contracts with WWE’s development program, NXT, in 2013.

In 2015, Zayn would make his debut on the main roster, ironically enough, in Montreal. He fought against the company’s biggest star, and now Hollywood star, John Cena. Sadly, due to injuries, and some bad booking, Zayn wouldn’t see much long-term success, if any. That didn’t stop him from being entertaining every time he would make an appearance on screen. From Intercontinental Title runs to storylines with celebrities like Johnny Knoxville and Logan Paul, Sami Zayn never failed to leave an impression on fans.

Now in the spotlight, Zayn couldn’t help but feel like his idols growing up like Calgary’s Bret Hart, stating, “The first show I ever saw was Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels, Survivor Series 1997, in that building… Twenty-five years later, I find myself in that same energy.”

Zayn no doubt understood the true challenge ahead of him, in his hometown. On Friday, Feb. 17 on Smackdown, Zayn declared, “It’s Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn and the entire city of Montreal,” truly feeling the love and support the crowd and the whole WWE Universe give him.

On Saturday, Feb. 18, the Premium Live Event at the Bell Centre featured two incredible Elimination Chamber Matches; one for the opportunity to fight Bianca Belair at Wrestlemania for the Raw Women’s Championship, and the other for the United States Championship. Known as one of the most dangerous matches in WWE, the Chamber features six participants; two start off in the ring and four are inside pods, entering the match in timed intervals. Some participants were more prepared than others, including Bronson Reed who said that this match was “tailored” to a guy like him, as well as female competitors Raquel Rodriguez and Nikki Cross, who both felt confident heading into the brutal match.

While not in the Premium Live Event’s titular match, Zayn fought valiantly until the very end, and while he may not have secured the titles in what could have been one of the loudest reactions in recent memory, the match told an incredible story and will live on in WWE’s Montreal history.

