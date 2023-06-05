Wrestling fans can see their favourite WWE Superstars live in action on Sunday, August 20 when the one and only WWE SuperShow comes to Place Bell in Laval.

The WWE SuperShow, produced by World Wrestling Entertainment, features a roster of Raw and SmackDown superstars who take to the ring to unleash absolute mayhem with extreme feats of athleticism, strength and patented WWE showmanship.

The event truly stands out because, since it is not televised, the SuperShow will only be viewed by the revved-up live audience. As well, with no time restraints or televised scripts to follow, SuperShows give wrestlers the freedom to express themselves in front of that passionate crowd.

Some of the names on the bill for the August 20 event are Cody Rhodes; Seth “Freakin” Rollins; RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair; Becky Lynch; The Brawling Brutes; SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley; Matt Riddle; Bobby Lashley; WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez; and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens — who both have local connections.

Born Rami Sebei, Sami Zayn grew up in Laval, Quebec in a Syrian Canadian household. Zayn started his career some 20 years ago on the independent scene in various promotions under the name, ‘El Generico. He joined the WWE’s development program in 2013 and in 2015, Zayn would make his debut on the main roster, ironically enough, in Montreal when he fought against the company’s biggest star, and now Hollywood actor, John Cena.

Kevin Owens was born Kevin Yanick Steen in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and raised in Marieville, Quebec, 20 miles east of Montreal. He also joined the WWE’s development program in 2013 alongside his best friend, Sami Zayn. So, you know these hometown heroes will be putting on quite the show.

Place Bell is located at 1950 Claude-Gagné Road in Laval, Metro Montmorency. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Show begins at 7 p.m. Card subject to change. Superstar Experience and Walk the Aisle packages available. Visit https://on.evenko.ca/trk/QE5bb

— Anthony Bonaparte