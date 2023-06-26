What is jazz?

Montrealers love to wax nostalgic about one of the city's most beloved summer events: the International Jazz Festival, which has always held a special place in locals' hearts. And, like the old saying from trumpeter Louis Armstrong goes: "If you have to ask what jazz is, you'll never know." And if there's one thing that Montrealers know, it's jazz.
The International Jazz Festival was the brainchild of Alain Simard, André Ménard and Denys McCann, who formed the agency Spectra Scène (now known as L'Équipe Spectra), and their first festival was planned for the summer of 1979. Due to a lack of funding, it ran for just two nights with shows at Théâtre-St-Denis featuring Keith Jarrett and Pat Metheny. In 1980, another jazz festival was planned and included Gary Burton, Ray Charles, Chick Corea, and Vic Vogel on the bill. Nearly 12,000 attended the event. Back for its 43rd edition this year and running from June 29 to July 8, there are thousands of artists from all around the world scheduled to hit the stage and who offer more than 650 concerts, most of which are free.
Over the years, some of music's biggest talents have graced the stages of Jazz Fest: Nina Simone, Miles Davis, Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald, Marvin Gaye, Prince, Leonard Cohen, David Bowie, Elton John, and Stevie Wonder, to name just a select few. We asked Montrealers what some of their best memories of the event were:
- Best of all was in 1989 being one of the 100,000 people watching Pat Metheny live outdoors on McGill College Avenue, if memory serves. [It had] the best sound bouncing off the office buildings. That was Montreal magic at its finest. — Klebby W.
- 2010's [Jazz Festival] was extended into the following Tuesday, the Mardi Gras parade and an all-Louisiana artists outdoor show with Zachary Richard, Trombone Shorty, and Allen Toussaint. I stuck it out for the entire thing, starting at Lambert-Closse Street. — Anthony D.
- The atmosphere, sneaking beer in, and The Labatt Blues Stage! — Dannyboy M.
- Stevie Wonder, Oliver Jones, Ranee Lee, and Vintage Trouble. — Kerry-Ann C.
- I saw Vintage Trouble. The singer climbed the light pole in mid-song! — Anthony D.
- The finale for the 25th anniversary - they made it snow from the top of the hotel on the outdoor show with a Cirque du Soleil performance. — Stuart C.
- Pink Martini. — Shirley R.
- Miles Davis! — Laurie M.
- Prince coming to perform more than one time for the Festival, particularly the two unforgettable nights at Metropolis. — Marla O.
- Oscar Peterson. — Perry C.
- Buddy Guy... always Buddy Guy. — Eric M.
- Stevie Wonder. — Jayne D.
- Mauricio Mesones from Peru. He played at the 2017 Festival with Bareto! — Irving C.
- Kenny G at Place des Arts - the best of times. — Kathy S.
- Seeing The Dwane Dixon Band play there for the first time. It was also my first time attending. — Bob J.
- Ben Harper. — Benvinda A.
