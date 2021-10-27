Two ‘must-see’ comedy nights Oct. 28 and 30

Two must-see comedy events are talking place this week. The first, TURBO LAUGHS. PWYC. Thursday, October 28 from 7:30 – 10 pm at Turbo Haüs, 2040 Rue Saint-Denis in Montréal.

This one features some of Montreal's best comedians in a unique and intimate venue.

The show is headlined by rising Montreal comedy superstar Ines Anaya — a writer, stand-up comedian, and time waster extraordinaire. When she’s not busy eating her fears and facing her feelings, she can be found venting jokes at audiences across town. Anaya has been featured in Zoofest, Ladyfest, and the Sirius XM top comic competition.

Appearing with her will be Daniel Carin, Lucy Gervais, Zack Poitras, and The Green Phantom.

Tickets are free but it helps if you register.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/turbo-laughs-ines-and-friends-tickets-193602358867

The second, NIGHT FIGHT HALLOWEEN COMEDY SPOOKTACULAR WITH JOEY ELIAS, takes place Saturday, October 30 from 8 – 11 pm at Cafe Cleopatra, 1230 St. Laurent in Montreal. A great night of Halloween comedy with Joey Elias in the Quartier de Spectacle in a famous Montreal venue.

Elias is your headline attraction of this holiday spooktacular, hosted by Leighland Beckman and Walter J. Lyng, reprising a classic Halloween experience. Part talk show, part comedy showcase, NIGHT FIGHT has it all! Join us in the heart of the Quartier de Spectacle in the beautiful and culturally historic Cafe Cleopatra for a night of thrills, chills and reasonable drink bills, with Chris Venditto, Mike Carrozza and more.

Tickets are $15.00 plus tax.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/halloween-comedy-spooktacular-with-joey-elias-tickets-183602509047

— A. Bonaparte