TSN and RDS launch immersive in-game 5G experience letting hockey fans control the angle on every play

Canadian sports networks TSN and RDS have announced the launch of TSN 5G View / Vision 5G RDS, an exclusive in-app (iOS and Android) feature that leverages Bell 5G to offer fans exciting and interactive new ways to watch sports. Making its debut Friday March 19 on TSN and RDS's regional coverage of the Montreal Canadiens' game against the Vancouver Canucks, this innovative 5G-enabled technology lets fans control how they view every angle of the game on their smartphones, getting up close to every goal, pass, hit and penalty with zoom, pause, rewind and slow motion capabilities made possible with Bell's superfast, high-capacity 5G mobile network.
In addition to the immersive mobile experience, the new 5G technology also allows viewers of the TSN and RDS broadcasts to get closer to the action, featuring views from never-before-seen camera angles during in-game commentary, analysis, replays, and post-game recaps.
"Combining Canada's fastest mobile network with our leading sports properties allows hockey fans to benefit from our world-leading 5G technology's ability to deliver an all-new sports viewing experience," said Nauby Jacob, Bell Media's Senior Vice President, Product Platforms. "TSN 5G View / Vision 5G RDS is a great example of our commitment to leverage Bell's technology leadership to offer our customers the best content on the most innovative platforms."
For more information, visit +https://www.tsn.ca/5gview
— TSN
— AB
