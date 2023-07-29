On July 7, First Fridays took place on the festive Olympic Park Esplanade with nearly 25,000 visitors visiting some 60 restaurants. The Cultural Street, which is a new avenue that pays tribute to one of Montreal's many cultural communities each month, was dedicated to the Philippines, with music, food and cultural tributes.

For the next edition, First Fridays will be throwing a real fiesta, and this time the event will take place over three days — August 4, 5 and 6 — at a new location: the Clock Tower Quay in the Old Port of Montreal.

August's First Fridays will offer a true immersion into Latin American cuisine with a long list of options for visitors who will be able to sample different dishes for under $10 and experience the flavours of this region of the world.

Diablos BBQ Cantina will be taking over the Skip truck this time with recipes for guests to try, along with these other restaurants, among others, that will be offering their specialties:

La Cabane à Chichis (Latin America) and their churros

(Latin America) and their churros Bubble Contact (Mexico) and their tacos, tacos dorados, nachos and quesadillas

(Mexico) and their tacos, tacos dorados, nachos and quesadillas Churros & Churros (Latin America) and their churros stuffed with chocolate and dulce de leche and ice cream

(Latin America) and their churros stuffed with chocolate and dulce de leche and ice cream Bistro L'Arepa (Venezuela) for arepas, arepitas, tequeños, empanadas, cachapas, tostones and tostón playero

(Venezuela) for arepas, arepitas, tequeños, empanadas, cachapas, tostones and tostón playero À l’Arrêt (Chile) for their choripan

(Chile) for their choripan Miss Tacos (Mexico) for tacos and quesabirrias

(Mexico) for tacos and quesabirrias Le Roi Du Tacos Express (Mexico) for their tacos, tortas, quesadillas, burritos, guacamole and taco bowls

(Mexico) for their tacos, tortas, quesadillas, burritos, guacamole and taco bowls La Maison d'Anita (Argentina) for their empanadas, churros and alfajores with a vegan option

(Argentina) for their empanadas, churros and alfajores with a vegan option Mango Tropical (Mexico) for their Mango Loko, mangonadas and maruchans loka.

The sun and warmth of Latin America can also be found in the signature cocktail by Loyd Von Rose, who will be setting up shop at the Bistro SAQ for the occasion.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy one of the biggest pop-up patios in all of Montreal, a great music lineup and a long list of activities for the whole family.

Schedule

Friday, August 4 and Saturday, August 5: 12 noon to 11 pm

Sunday, August 6: 12 noon to 8 pm

General admission is $5 (a portion of which will be donated to a food bank)

For tickets: https://bit.ly/43mmrD9

Accessible for those with reduced mobility

Pets are not allowed

First Fridays, presented by Skip, takes place every month on the first Friday of the month until October. For more information, follow First Fridays on Facebook: @1ersVendredisMtl or Instagram: @lespremiersvendredis

— First Fridays

— A. Bonaparte