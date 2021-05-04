The Unknown Comedy Club streaming new shows weekly

The Unknown Comedy Club, a Canadian, Black-owned, online comedy club is set to present “the best stand-up from around the world each week” in live, exclusive streams from a virtual comedy club, said the club in a statement.
Founded by Rodney Ramsey and Daniel Woodrow, The Unknown Comedy Club — by way of Toronto and Montreal — has gained success for presenting a high quality entertainment experience for performers and audiences alike.
Ramsey and Woodrow have worked to have The Unknown Comedy Club feel like an in person comedy experience complete with a 3-D virtual venue, pre-show DJ sets, interaction with performers and other audience members throughout, and an avatar host to warm the crowd and keep the show moving between acts. |It's a professional comedy club experience from beginning to end that audiences can enjoy on their home screens from anywhere in the world.”
Since launching in March 2021, The Unknown Comedy Club has been filling a comedy void, and setting a standard for online shows, with featured performances by DeAnne Smith, Nick Reynoldson, Keesha Brownie and many more.
“We didn't want to start a comedy club, but we felt that we had no choice,” said Ramsey. “We created Unknown Comedy Club to give comics a professional stage to continue their craft and grow their fanbases, and to give audiences the authentic comedy club vibe.”
Upcoming show highlights at The Unknown Comedy Club include: The "Yo Mama" Mother’s Day Show on May 8, hosted by Crystal Ferrier and headlined by Kate Davis; the Underground Comedy Railroad Tour on May 16, co-headlined by Aliya Kanani and Salma Hindy; a headlining set by David Pryde on May 22; The I “Heart” Asians show on May 29, headlined by Jen Sakato featuring Paul Baluyot and Big Norm; and the Father’s Day Show on June 19, featuring Guido Coco Mello and Keith Pedro.
Daniel Woodrow has been fighting hard to bring laughter to audiences all over the world with his laid-back, observational, calls-it-like-he-sees-it humour. Woodrow’s comedy has been seen on Just For Laughs, JFL42, CTV, Comedy Network, Much Music, MTV and heard on SiriusXM. He has performed across Canada, NYC, L.A. and has even traveled as far as Iceland twice to headline. You may recognize him from his multiple appearances in commercials, on network television on Pretty Hard Cases, The Beaverton, Star Trek Discovery, Video On Trial. Winner of The Brantford Comedy Festival Daniel Woodrow is becoming a destination in comedy.
Since the beginning Rodney Ramsey has approached his career less like a standup comedian, and more like a mad scientist. Using the stage as his laboratory, Rodney Ramsey has produced a multitude of events such as: The Drunken Show; Comedy Dogs "Tarantino tribute show"; and in 2012 Rodney created Canada’s first all-black comedy tour “The Underground Comedy Railroad” which tours the country annually during Black History Month. A veteran of multiple Just for Laughs festivals, Ramsey has appeared on Kevin Hart's LOL channel and BBC's Summer Comedy event. He has starred in the movie Race, appeared in the Mile Enders, and "Absofreakinglutley" on CBC Gem.
- Weekly Shows Wednesday - Sunday
- Tickets are PWYC by donation so everyone can enjoy the show
Show Schedule and Tickets:
