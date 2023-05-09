‘The soundtrack to a lot of people's lives’: The music of Herb Alpert and Lani Hall

The expression “the soundtrack of your life” has become a bit of a cliché. Depending on your age, the contributors to that soundtrack might include memorable tunes from the Big Band era and the crooners, or maybe The Beatles and The Stones, or artists from the Motown record label…. you see where this is going. Quite frankly, it’s a generational thing.

But Herb Alpert is one of the few artists who transcends those temporal barriers, providing part of the soundtrack to most people’s lives. Since he released his first hit, The Lonely Bull, back in 1962, the Los Angeles-born Alpert — with and without his band, The Tijuana Brass — has released 28 albums that have landed on the Billboard 200 chart and sold more than 72 million records worldwide.

If you’re like me, you’ve heard those songs everywhere; on the radio, in films, on TV and in shopping malls, elevators and dental clinics across the planet. And if you’re like me, you could recognize the familiar trumpet and the artist behind it but couldn’t name the title if your life depended on it — instrumentals being devoid of memorable lyrical refrains. Tijuana Taxi, Spanish Flea, Ladyfingers, A Taste Of Honey, Fandango, the list goes on.

During a recent telephone interview from his home in Malibu, California, Alpert said he was fortunate that his formula for success was simply making the type of music that gave him pleasure. “It’s an odd thing to say but I make music for myself. I make music that gives me a good feeling, and if it feels right then maybe someone else might appreciate the same thing.”

As the cofounder of A&M Records and with that long string of international hits pumping in the royalties, Alpert on tour again at age 88 surely doesn’t need the money. “I love to do it. I love to play. We have a great band; I’m playing with some world-class singers, and it gives me pleasure to be able to do it at my age. I’m still waking up excited about doing what I’m doing to this day.”

Alpert will perform many of those tunes on Thursday, May 18 at Théâtre Maisonneuve in Place des Arts, accompanied by his wife of 49 years, Lani Hall. The 77-year-old Hall is a Grammy award-winning vocalist and former lead singer of Sérgio Mendes and Brasil ‘66, who recorded such classics as Mas Que Nada, Fool On The Hill, Going Out Of My Head and Daytripper.

Although the pair are still putting out new records, audiences will be treated to a familiar selection of songs from both their repertoires. “I’ll do a little Tijuana Brass retrospective and then Lani will do a collection from Brazil ‘66 and around that will be songs that we just like to play. It’s different every night. We try to keep it fresh and in the moment.”

During the show, Alpert also likes to interact with the audience, saying the casual back and forth gets the audience involved and adds to their evening. Another addition to the evening will be a giant video screen displaying hundreds of classic photos, videos and various memorabilia from the couple’s long and eventful music careers. “A lot of interesting things have happened along the way with the music that we’ve made,” said Alpert, adding, “In fact, you could say it’s the soundtrack to a lot of people’s lives.”

For tickets and information, visit https://am.ticketmaster.com/pda/en/virtual-venue/P3M0518