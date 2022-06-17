The sixth edition of Film Noir au Canal returns from July 17 to August 21

After two years of absence due to the pandemic, Film Noir au Canal, the cult crime film festival on the banks of the Lachine Canal, is returning for a sixth edition. This year, six free screenings will take place on Sundays, from July 17 to August 21. These screenings, which bring together more than 3,000 moviegoers every summer, begin at dusk and are preceded by live musical performances and presentations by connoisseurs of the genre.

The formula remains unchanged: from 7 p.m., the public is invited to walk, bike, drive, or kayak to Square Saint-Patrick, at the corner of Wellington and Saint-Patrick streets, to attend the screening of a film noir in the open air. No reservation is necessary. Admission is free and any voluntary contribution will be gladly accepted. In the midst of silos and industrial buildings, the crime film festival can hardly dream of a better atmosphere. Spectators are invited to bring chairs and blankets to fully enjoy their evening.

The films screened are carefully chosen by a team of cinephiles and previous editions included classics such as Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho and Henri-Georges Clouzot’s Quai des Orfèvres, as were the lesser known The Killers by Robert Siodmak or Les Bas-fonds by Jean Renoir. The festival usually ends its season with a neo-noir, such as David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive or Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, which brought together a large audience.

To keep the suspense going, the movies from the Film Noir au Canal program will be unveiled every week. To stay informed follow them on social media.

For more information, visit filmnoiraucanal.org

— Film Noir au Canal

— AB