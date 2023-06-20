Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group are bringing PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” to three cities in Quebec this summer. The tour opens at Place Bell in Laval Thursday to Sunday, June 22-25, before heading to Gatineau (June 29-July 2) and Quebec City (July 6-9).
This brand-new production is an interactive live stage show where members of the audience get to be heroes unleashed, helping the pups as honourary members of the pack, while they navigate the globe to make it back to Adventure Bay in the nick of time. Featuring stunning visual effects, captivating storytelling and a vibrant musical score that will have guests dancing in their seats and singing along, this staged extravaganza is jam-packed with action and fun for the whole family.
PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” is based on the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, airing on Nickelodeon. It follows Ryder and the PAW Patrol pups as they face their greatest challenge yet. When Mayor Humdinger clones Robo Dog, chaos ensues all over the world. It’s up to the PAW Patrol to catch the clones, rescue Robo Dog, and show that when the going gets “ruff,” lending a paw makes you the ultimate TOP HERO! This new adventure is going to be PAWsome!
“Heroes Unite” marks the third VStar Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon touring collaboration under the PAW Patrol banner. Since its debut in the fall of 2016, the PAW Patrol Live! Stage shows have been seen by over 4.5 million people, providing fans in over 40 countries with an unforgettable Broadway-style production. It’s the perfect way for families to create lifelong memories and introduce their kids to live theatre.
English performances at Place Bell in Laval take place Friday, June 23 at 6 p.m., and Sunday, June 25 at 2 p.m. All remaining performances are in French. For the full schedule and tickets, visit www.pawpatrollive.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.