The Lyric Theatre Singers bring holiday magic into your homes

The Lyric Theatre Singers are back with a reimagined and exciting virtual version of their beloved Christmas event. Candlelight Christmas Together Again! will be streaming free on Facebook and YouTube Live, from December 16 to 19 — Thursday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 pm; Friday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 pm; Saturday, Dec. 18 at 4:30 pm; and Sunday, Dec. 19 at 4:30 pm. The event will subsequently be available to view on-demand throughout the holiday season.

Artistic Director Bob Bachelor has prepared yet another magical program for eager audiences. From the likes of Irving Berlin to a moving rendition of What Child is This?, the concert is filled with Christmas joy for young and old. Singers from Montreal found their sound again as in-person rehearsals finally resumed — with COVID protocols in place — while Singers from Saskatoon, Sask. and Washington, DC connected with the group via online rehearsals.

Producer Laurence St-Denis worked with Bachelor — the 2020 recipient of the Jean-Pierre-Guindon prize, given out once a year by the Alliance Chorale du Québec to a conductor who has worked in the choral world for more than 25 years, and made a significant positive impact on their own ensemble, peers, and the Quebec choral community in general — and Alessandro Mercurio (co-director and editor), assisted by Matt Ayotte, to record video and sound at various Montreal venues.

Singer Adam Gallay also worked on the direction and editing of one captivating number. Rob Denton (sound designer) captured the Singers’ voices and the musicians: Chris Barillaro (keyboard), Peter Colantonio (percussions), Olga Gross (harp), Sheila Hannigan (bass), and Tim Malloch (flute).

“We were able to rehearse together, to record new songs together, with musicians, and to film together, always following public health rules,” stated Bachelor. “Despite the challenges, the Singers were able to be creative and re-discover their musical connections in the most positive and life affirming way. They have a new-found strength and vibrancy.”

Returning rehearsal accompanist and pianist, Chad Linsley, is also among the musicians and was an instrumental part of The Singers’ musicianship and rehearsal process. As was Assistant Musical Director Martin Kaller who, after enhancing his considerable skills in the Alliance Chorale’s Choral Conductor Training Program in August, provided great support to Bachelor and the Singers.

Last year’s virtual event was well-received by loyal and new audiences alike and The Lyric Theatre Singers were thrilled to reach international audiences: in fact, 30,000 more people than they would have performed for in a local concert run.

This year’s show has evolved into a truly special project which proves, once more, that a true sense of family and collaboration make Lyric what it is today; ever-changing and growing, even in unprecedented times, and always rooted in excellence.

Speaking of family, Bachelor felt it important to reach out to Lyric’s extended family: the alumni community that has given so much to Lyric over the years. The Lyric Theatre Singers Alumni Chorus enthusiastically agreed to lend their voices to the project and sent in video and audio files. A nostalgic and timeless musical number is the result, bringing a total of 60 voices from the past and present of The Lyric Theatre Singers together again.

Together Again! – 2021-22 Fundraising Campaign

The Lyric Theatre Singers have stayed active, connected, and innovative during the pandemic. However, the absence of revenue, which adds to the uncertainty of what lies ahead, continues to be a concern. The generosity of its supporters is crucial in order to create solid financial footing to enable work on engaging musical projects to continue once regular performances resume.

All donations – large or small – will be gratefully accepted and those able to donate $25 or more will receive a tax receipt. Donations can be made here.

The Lyric Theatre Singers continue to give a portion of the funds raised to The Depot Community Food Centre.

Show dates and times

Thursday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 pm

Friday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, Dec. 18 at 4:30 pm

Sunday, Dec. 19 at 4:30 pm

— The Lyric Theatre Singers

— www.thelyrictheatre.ca

— AB