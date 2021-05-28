The ‘legendary’ Walter Lyng returns to Montreal’s Fringe Fest with KNIFE FIGHT X

Ten years after Walter Lyng first introduced the world to KNIFE FIGHT — consisting of 23 action/exploitation films — he returns with KNIFE FIGHT X, once again taking audience members into an insane world of pop culture, flip charts and mad obsession. The five shows take place June 12, 13, 16, 19, 20 at Le Petit Campus, 57-b Rue Prince-Arthur E.
Demonstrating a profound lack of understanding for the concept of a one-man show, Lyng will be joined by musical and spiritual guru, and long-time collaborator, Leighland Beckman, who will not only try to reign him in, but offer some sultry accompaniment music. Local comedian Chris Venditto will also be on hand to warm up the crowd and get the show going.
Lyng is a local writer, actor, stand-up comedian, podcaster and professional wrestling personality — and former Suburban newspaper Arts editor. He is the creator of PITCHING KNIFE FIGHT, NIGHT FIGHT, NIGHT FIGHT TONIGHT (nominated for a JFL award), and BRUNCH FIGHT (which he insists never once gave anyone food poisoning).
Over the course of his professional career he has contributed to the Fringe Festival and the Montreal artistic community in general and says he fully expects to be bestowed with a Lifetime Achievement Award in Fringe Arts by Amy Blackmore herself later this year.
Showtimes are Sat. June 12 at 7:30 pm; Sun. June 13 at 2 pm; Wed. June 16 at 5:45 pm; Sat. June 19 at 4:15 pm; and Sun. June 20 at 7:30 pm. Ticket price: $10 + $2.50 service charge. BOX OFFICE: 514-849-FEST / www.montrealfringe.ca
Contact Walter Lyng at 514-559-5964 or via…
- Email: walterlyng@gmail.com
- Instagram: @walterlyng
- Twitter: @wallygoodtimes
— Walter Lyng
— AB
