The Harlem Globetrotters are back March 11, 12

The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their newly reimagined 200-city Spread Game tour to Montreal’s Bell Centre on Friday, March 11 at 7 p.m., and Laval’s Place Bell on Saturday, March 12 at 2 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.

To order online for Montreal’s Bell Centre visit www.evenko.ca

For Laval’s Place Bell, visit www.evenko.ca and www.placebell.ca

The Spread Game Tour is a basketball event like no other. Ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag, and rim-rattling dunks are only some of the thrills you can expect from this fully modernized show. Part streetball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game.

The Spread Game Tour introduces new premium fan experiences with unprecedented access and interaction, including celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players, and the #SQUADZONE, where fans have the opportunity to feel like part of the show.

For over 95 years, the Harlem Globetrotters organization has been committed to spreading joy through their artful athleticism and unparalleled basketball skill. The Globetrotters have always been global ambassadors of goodwill. The reimagined team is even more committed to bringing their voice to social justice conversations while inviting communities all over to come together and recognize the power of our commonalities and celebrate our differences.

For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters' official website: www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

— Evenko

— AB