The Damn Truth hits the Royalmount Drive-In Event Theatre stage on Aug. 1

The Damn Truth, are set to play the first major concert at Montreal’s newest venue, The Royalmount Drive-In Event Theatre, located at Décarie and Highway 40.
It’s been a long time coming, and fans will be thrilled to know that their passion and drive to be immersed in live music will be rewarded with Montreal’s very first drive in show by the city’s very own rock-female fronted The Damn Truth!
In addition to many exciting club shows around town and major headlining tours around the world, The Damn Truth has already wowed their hometown audience at the OSHEAGA Music and Arts Festival in 2016, and in 2018 they were support for ZZ TOP.
Fresh out of the studio, where the band has been working on new material recently, The Damn Truth will be performing songs from their first two (2) records along with NEW tunes! Fans are invited to come hang out and hear them first!
In addition to rocking hard in the comfort and security of their own cars, fans can also bring chairs to place in front of their assigned spot. Delicious meals and non-alcoholic drinks will be available from food trucks at the back of the site, and all security measures will be in place, plus bathrooms on site are cleaned after every use.
- For more information and complete site rules, please visit: https://driveinmtl.com
The Damn Truth will play two (2) concerts on August 1st at The Royalmount Drive-In Event Theatre. First show is at 6:30 pm, second show is at 9:30 pm. Spaces are limited, so fans are encouraged to purchase as soon as possible. Prices are listed per car - pricing details available at www.evenko.ca. evenko
