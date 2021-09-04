The Box to headline Strangers in the Night Foundation’s Sept. 10 BEATS 'N' EATS event

The best way to close out this summer is with an amazing outdoor concert and the Strangers in the Night Foundation is proud oblige with BEATS 'N' EATS, an evening of live music, delicious food, and stunning surroundings — all in a COVID friendly environment.

Headlining the Friday, Sept. 10 event is Montreal’s own The Box, in the midst of their 40th anniversary tour. Also performing will be The Hi-Fins, with all the hits from the ’60s and ’70s; On The Rocks, with Hurricane Jane on lead vocals; and Missy & the Mother Truckers. Rolling Tunes DJ's will be spinning the tunes throughout the night.

It all starts at 5 p.m. at one of the most beautiful open air venues in the city — Jardins Royalmount, located at 8187 Chemin Royden in Mont-Royal.

General admission tickets start at only $50. Food and drinks will be available. Also available, by calling 514-945-3347, are VIP tables, which include tapas style dinner, open bar, reserved table seating; ULTRA VIP tables, which include a four-course gastronomic dinner prepared by Society Traiteur, Premium open bar, valet parking and reserved lounge and dining area for the show; and reserved Day Beds for four people.

To purchase your tickets go to BEATS 'N' EATS | Strangers in the Night (crowdchange.co)

Proceeds go to three incredible causes: Cure SMA, and The Summit School, and Fondation Charles-Bruneau

The evening is sponsored by United Auto, Whisky Cafe, LSKL Trucking, T.I.M.E Trucking, 3D Financial, and the Air Canada Foundation. A special thank you goes out to The Suburban, CTV, The Beat 92.5, The West Island News, and Ruby Foos Hotel.

For more information visit https://strangersinthenight.ca/en/beats/

— Strangers in the Night Foundation

— AB