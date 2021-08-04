The 31st International First Peoples' Festival a daily occupation of the Place des festivals from Aug. 4 to 9

The First Peoples' Festival 2021 begins on August 3 with an opening night at the Imperial Cinema during which the films Amber and Ashes by Alix Van der Donckt-Ferrand — written and narrated by Floyd Favel, and Ataatatsiaq (Grandfather) by Lisa Koperkualuk — will be presented in the presence of the three documentary filmmakers.

The shows, programmed on the Place des festivals, will offer a daily occupation from August 4 to 9 with five evenings on the Quebecor stage.

Every day in the afternoon, the Buffalo Hat Singers, a group of pow-wow singers based in the Greater Montreal area, and Northern Voice, a contemporary drum group from Wemotaci, will give impromptu performances. At their side, the dancer Sam Ojeda, Yoreme of the Tahue Clan. The word Tahue in Yoremnoki, the Yoreme language, means hawk.

Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m.

Transmission offers a concert that promises to leave its mark by exploring the fragmented universes, integrating the chords of current native pop, rap soul and folk with contemporary classical.Composed by Andrew Paul MacDonald, Transmission, is a daring collaborative experiment by Nouvel Ensemble Moderne and Forestare, in association with the International First Peoples' Festival and Musique Nomade, with Anachnid, Laura Niquay and Q052.

Thursday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m.

Twin Flames, multi-awarded and top-ranked artists, build bridges between cultures, continents and styles. The duo of Chelsey June, a Métis (Algonquin Cree) from Ottawa, and Jaaji, an Inuk and Mohawk from Nunavik, have long been celebrated for their soundscapes of Canada and the Arctic, and for their homage to ancestors through songs in English, Inuktitut and French.

Friday, Aug. 6 at 8 p.m.

Samian will be launching his new album Nikamo, in a big concert with guests Loco Locass and Q052. Originally from Pikogan, a small aboriginal community in Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Samian has proudly wears his colours; those of an entire people, for whom he claims respect and recognition.

Saturday, Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. and at the Quai de Brumes on Aug. 10 at 6 p.m.

Gator Beaulieu, a country singer-songwriter from the Ebb and Flow First Nation with roots in Sandy Bay First Nation, Manitoba, will be on the Quebecor stage. On the same evening, Mike Paul, an Ilnu songwriter born on the shores of Lake Pekuakami in Mashteuiatsh, will perform at 9:30 pm. Nominated for the Canadian Folk Music Award and the Indigenous Music Awards in 2019, he is one of the pioneers of his community in the music business where he has been working for 27 years.

Sunday, Aug. 8 and 9 at 8 p.m.

Véronique Basile Hébert proposes experimental theater: with Notcimik (Where our blood comes from), a poetic-visual performance, a multimedia ode to Nitaskinan, the ancestral territory of the Atikamekw. Notcimik is a word that first means “in the forest or in nature”. But its deepest meaning is "Where our blood comes from".

According to tradition, the rivers that irrigate Nitaskinan are the equivalent of blood vessels in humans. The playwright Véronique Basile Hébert has imagined is a theatrical experiment that goes back to the sources of her belonging, where land and water are flesh and blood, as far and as close as possible to the Atikamekw identity.

On Ste-Catherine Street, on giant panels, passers-by will be able to discover the illustrations that Eruoma Awashish has done for a book that looks at the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. The publication will be officially launched on August 9, International Day of the World's Indigenous People. In addition, the artists who created L'enclos de Wabush, a play by Louis-Karl Sioui that was webcast in June, will participate in a screening followed by a meeting with the public.

The complete program and online ticketing (including free outdoor shows, due to the pandemic) on the website www.presenceautochtone.ca

— International First Peoples' Festival

— AB