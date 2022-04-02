The 1960s top-10 hits review Part 30, and a word about Elton John

We now start the M list of top-10 hits of the 1960s, but first a word about a new digital streaming release from Elton John.

John's 75th birthday was March 25, and it was celebrated with a release that day of a streaming version of his 3-CD best-of set Diamonds, but remixed in the depth and height based-surround sound called Dolby Atmos, at least on Apple Music.

I've been trying Apple Music, and while I don't get much out of the Atmos effect generally on my headphones (apparently the effect is enhanced via head tracking on some headphones, which simulates a real room effect), I decided to listen to the album in my car, which has a DTS Neural virtual surround system. Obviously, Dolby Atmos and DTS Neural would not be compatible.

Still, the sound of the album was stunning and immersive in my 2020 Honda Civic. I did hear distinct sounds in my car's back speakers, and at the start of Bennie and the Jets, the audience could only be heard in the back speakers. But as a whole, music in my car never sounded better.

I later heard that the Beatles 1 greatest hits collection was also remixed for Dolby Atmos, and I downloaded that version. The sound in my car was okay, and the effects on Yellow Submarine were great, but it was nowhere near as good as Elton's collection. I also tried to listen to the 1971 Elvis Country album, which is in "Dolby Audio' (quadraphonic four-channel sound) on Apple Music. The sound in my car was definitely of a surround nature, but elements were missing.

And now back to the M list.

Lonnie Mack-Memphis: A nice, chunky, edgy instrumental version of the Chuck Berry classic song.

The Mamas and the Papas- California Dreamin'; Monday, Monday; I Saw Her Again, Words of Love, Dedicated to the One I Love, Creeque Alley: Glorious California folk-pop. My particular favourite is I Saw Her Again, which has a wonderful bridge that was inexcusably edited out of the 45 RPM single. I'm happy to see that song went to #1 in Canada (#5 in the States). Their one #1 hit, Monday, Monday, is my least favourite of their chart placers. I find it to be plodding and to have a dull, low impact mix in stereo.

Henry Mancini- Love Theme from Romeo and Juliet: One of the most touching movie themes I've ever heard.

Manfred Mann- Do Wah Diddy Diddy, The Mighty Quinn: The first hit is British Invasion fun. The second is an excellent version of a Bob Dylan song that Dylan himself had not released at the time. The latter song is usually only available in mono and fake stereo, but Eric Records has presented a superb Digitally Extracted Stereo (DES) mix.

Barry Mann- Who Put The Bomp (In The Bomp, Bomp. Bomp): A goofy early 1960s novelty song that has not aged badly.

The Marcels-Blue Moon, Heartaches: One of the best doo-wop groups, with fast-paced, lively hits in great early 1960s stereo.

Little Peggy March- I Will Follow Him: Very pleasant early 1960s hit, but the opening seconds are a bit irritating.

The Marketts- Out Of Limits: A great instrumental of the sci-fi show TV theme.

The Mar-Keys- Last Night: Ultra cool instrumental from this Stax label group, although the song was released on Satellite, before the label was called Stax.

Martha and the Vandellas- Heat Wave, Quicksand, Dancing in the Street, Nowhere to Love, I'm Ready For Love, Jimmy Mack: This Motown girl group was the polar opposite of Diana Ross and the Supremes. Whereas the Supremes were demure but lively with Ross on lead vocals, the Vandellas were lively and boisterous with Martha Reeves on lead vocals. The latter resulted in some anthemic hits.

Dean Martin- Everybody Loves Somebody, The Door Is Still Open To My Heart, I Will: Very endearing hits and very prominent at a time when rock was advancing through the British Invasion and numerous American groups. Still, my favourite of Dean's songs remains the 1950s hit Return To Me (the mono original, not the stereo remake), which is so beautifully performed.

Next time: Al Martino and others.