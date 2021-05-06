Terry DiMonte to be inducted into the Broadcast Industry Hall of Fame

Canadian Music Week announced on May 6 that legendary radio host Terry DiMonte as a 2021 inductee of the Canadian Broadcast Industry Hall of Fame. DiMonte, host of Mornings Rock on CHOM 97.7 FM, will be honoured for his achievements and longstanding career in the broadcast industry at the online Music & Broadcast Industry Awards (MBIA) induction ceremony. DiMonte recently announced his retirement with his last broadcast on CHOM scheduled for May 28.
The MBIAs, hosted by Darrin Rose, will take place as part of Canadian Music Week Virtual on Wednesday, May 19 at 4:30 pm.
“We are proud to welcome Terry DiMonte to the Canadian Broadcast Industry Hall of Fame,” says Canadian Music Week President Neill Dixon. “Throughout his career, he has been a compelling companion to listeners across the country. Terry has been the quintessential morning man, gaining fans and ratings with every crack of dawn.”
DiMonte grew up in Montreal, harbouring a love of radio since childhood, and got his career start when the CBC decided to take a shot on a young 19-year-old broadcaster willing to pack up all of his belongings — two pairs of jeans and three boxes of stuff — and head to Churchill, Manitoba.
After an amazing run in Churchill with the help of wonderful colleagues, he headed to Winnipeg to tackle rock radio at the legendary CITI-FM, further pursuing his love of music. Surrounded by the best in the business - Gary Aube, Steve Young, Brother Jake Edwards, Howard Mandshein, Andy Frost, Steve Warden, Doc Steen, to name a few, and developing a lifelong friendship with Canadian broadcasting giant Don Percy, Terry’s broadcasting career has not been without luck.
After his run at CITI-FM, he briefly dipped his toe in the record business working with Streetheart, the Queen City Kids, and Kick Axe, and though he learned a lot about managing musical acts, his heart longed to return to radio. Luckily, that opportunity would come knocking in the form of Rob Braide and at the recommendation of Jon Parikhal, Terry began hosting the morning show at CHOM-FM in Montreal in November of 1984.
A few other broadcast stints along the way have included hosting morning shows at MIX-96 and CJAD 800 after the retirement of the legendary George Balcan, a return to CHOM-FM, a couple of years at Q107 in Calgary, and now back to CHOM-FM where he occupies the morning chair at one of Canada’s oldest and most famous rock stations.
