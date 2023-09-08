Symphony of Flowers and illumi open every evening of September

Tickets sales going at the speed of light

If you have yet to enjoy Symphony of Flowers in Terrebonne and Illumi in Laval, two unique evening experiences filled with magic and light, this is your chance. Both sites will be open to the public until September 30, welcoming visitors of all ages to take in the incredible sights.

Symphony of Flowers (Symphonie des Fleurs)

Symphony of Flowers, presented in collaboration with the City of Terrebonne's 350th anniversary celebrations, is conveniently located at Montée des Pionniers, at the intersection of Autoroutes 40 and 640 in Terrebonne.

Symphony of Flowers can best be described as an extraordinary outing under the stars, where music is transformed into light. As you take your seats in the stands you are swept away by a breathtaking view of an immense field the size of 10 soccer pitches, populated by over 100,000 luminous flowers that come to life to the rhythm of music with inspiring narration by Quebec poet Raôul Duguay. The poem is adapted and narrated in English by Jim Corcoran.

You then have the opportunity to walk through the Symphony of Flowers, becoming part of the show as you stroll along a blazing pathway populated by half a million LED bulbs, dotted with exceptional moments and special effects. Radio-Canada called it “Magical! Impressive technology! Never before seen! Enchanting!” while le Journal de Montréal said it was "A poetic, luminous evening that feels good, where the beauty of our world is told to us one sparkling flower at a time."

For more information, visit https://symphoniedesfleurs.com

illumi + Boing! Boing!

Both illumi and Boing! Boing! are located on the Cavalia site in Laval — a stone's throw from Centropolis. Presented by Illumi — the largest light, sound and multimedia show in the world — Boing! Boing! is the largest inflatable course around, covering over almost a kilometer. Both young and old are invited to jump into the action on the three inflatable courses, then experience the magic of 25 million lights of illumi at sunset. It’s a real epic, and imaginary adventure for all that La Presse called "An original idea to attract the very young, and even the very old.”

For more information, visit https://laval.illumi.com

Remember, Symphony of Flowers, illumi, and Boing! Boing! — new, bouncy experiences full of magic, pure joy and luminous poetry for the whole family — are open to the public until September 30.