Strangers in the Night gourmet charity gala set for Aug. 26 at Complexe Pointe-Claire

The party event of the year is set to take place on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Complexe Pointe-Claire, featuring some outstanding musical talent and an endless array of gourmet food.

The 19th annual Strangers in the Night gala, voted as The Suburban’s Best of Montreal 2022 event winner, will benefit three charities: the West Island Women’s Shelter, the Shriners Hospitals for Children, and The West Island Black Community Association (WIBCA). More than 5,000 people will party under a 65,000-square-foot tent, transforming a regular parking lot into a virtual hall under the stars. Headline performers are Gloria Gaynor, Kool & the Gang, Technotronic, Crystal Waters, Freddie James, DJ Majess, Old Soul, Ford Miller and Jordyn Sugar.

Presented by Nadia Saputo Events, the Strangers in the Night Foundation (SITN) is headed by actor Larry Day. The COVID-19 pandemic put these large scale events on hold, but Day and his team still found a way to keep the party going. In 2020 there were two drive-in shows at The Royalmount Drive-in Event Theatre with bands like Boogie Wonderband performing after the movies.

“People stayed around their cars and were a safe distance away from each other but had a fun time,” said Day. “Of course, the COVID years were on a much smaller scale, but it was felt we still had to do something in those years.”

In 2021, the SITN Foundation had local bands, including The Box, at the Les Jardins Royalmount site. “Instead of 4,000 guests we had 400, but at least we did something,” said Day, whose smile grows a mile long when he talks about last summer’s return to normalcy, with the Jacksons as the headliners and Nadia Saputo and her husband, former Montreal Canadiens defenceman Patrice Brisebois, as honorary chairs.

“It was like a big reunion, with people and companies we had not seen or dealt with in three years,” he noted. “We knew we had to come out strong and I think we accomplished that goal. We were at a new location at Complexe Pointe-Claire, thanks to the Westcliff Group, which people seemed to like. Each of the selected charities for 2022 received $100,000 each at a cheque presentation we had in October of last year.”

Day acknowledges that a big part of the success of Strangers in the Night are the restaurants that participate year in and year out at their own expense — and last year was no exception. “COVID had been hard on, as everyone knows, and yet we still had over 50 on site serving samples of their dishes,” Day says. “We lost quite a few of our normal establishments due to the staffing shortage, and also even had last minute cancellations due to COVID cases in staff, but overall, the ones that did participate took up the slack and guests comments were that it was one of the best years from a food standpoint. This year things seem to be back to normal with many more restaurants returning to keep our guests full of amazing food choices.”

The goal this year is to raise enough to allocate $125,000 to $150,000 to each charity so they can all continue the great work that they do in the communities they serve.

“We are honoured and excited to be part of the SITN event,” said WIBCA President Joan Lee. “WIBCA has existed for over 40 years empowering the Black community to live full and prosperous lives through the development and delivery of high-impact programs and resources that are open to everyone, regardless of ethnic origin, colour, gender, religion, or race. The funds from this event will be used to deliver free valuable programs and services to youth, adults and seniors, while celebrating diversity and promoting inclusion.

The SITN Foundation Board accepts applications from various charities that would like to partner with it and selects three to four to work with each year. They must have a mandate that helps children and families in need and a local footprint in the community.

Day wishes to make it clear that the success of Strangers in the Night is 100 per cent due to the team that has been assembled over the years. From official ambassadors Saputo and Brisebois, Day tips his cap to a core group of dedicated department heads, including Ken Doran, Steve Traynor, Ellen Coplan, Sandra Bracken, Peter Del Rizzo, David Braunstein, Stephanie St. Pierre, Michael Netto, Steve Lee, Robbie Cohen, André Menard and his wife Jayne Heitmeyer.

There are also many suppliers who make the whole event come together. Dedicated sponsors include Traffic Tech, The Air Canada Foundation, Playground, CIBC, United Auto Alfa Romeo, Genesis de L’Ouest, Mercedes Benz West Island, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick Cadillac West Island and 3D Financial.

“Most important though are the hundreds of dedicated volunteers who help out year in year out donating their time and sweat,” Day says. “They are the true unsung heroes of Strangers in the Night without which the event would not be possible.”

For tickets, call Ellen Coplan at 514-233-7535, email ellen@strangersinthenight.ca, or log on to www.strangersinthenight.ca